Sneak peak: Women lead housing through pandemic haze

For a limited time, the magazine article: Women lead industry through the haze of pandemic and the Women of Influence profiles, pulled from the newly redesigned HousingWire Magazine, has been removed from the paywall for our readers.

As the holidays ramped up in early December 2019, Charlotte Catalfo had her eye not on decorating and gift-wrapping, but on a small but worrisome health crisis escalating halfway across the globe.

From the suburban Virginia headquarters of mortgage securitizer Freddie Mac, Catalfo kept tabs on a new virus that the Chinese government was having trouble containing to the city of Wuhan. When the now-infamous COVID-19 virus hopscotched to Italy, she knew that it was time to put Freddie Mac’s emergency continuity plan into gear. As senior vice president for enterprise operations and a member of Freddie Mac’s senior operating committee, it was her responsibility to figure out how to ensure uninterrupted work with investors, lenders, multifamily property owners and homeowners if business as usual was thrown off track.

Flip through the magazine below to read the rest of the article on how women lead the housing industry through the haze of the pandemic.

To read the full August issue of HousingWire Magazine, click here.