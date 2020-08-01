HousingWire Magazine: August 2020

August 2020: The Reveal

August 2020 is already one of our most exciting issues of the year because in it, we feature the winners of one of my favorite awards: The Women of Influence. This year, our issue launch is even more special as this marks the official redesign of HousingWire Magazine.

When we first set off to redesign the issue, we had one rule: rethink everything. If there was a way to make something better for the reader experience, we did it, and nothing was above examination. If something could be improved, we did it. So we went to work. Our Graphic Designer Emily Carpenter cleaned up the look, refreshed fonts and even customized the HousingWire logo across the front. Any time we stopped to wonder, “Are we taking this too far? Is it too different?” we went back to our first and only rule: rethink everything.

The end result? You can judge for yourself. Our goal was to bring you a premium product design that matches the premium content we bring you each month. We also included new sections like our Inside Agent section on page 20, which features a real estate agent and their luxury listing.

As always, we featured our Women of Influence starting on page 34. In celebration of their achievements, we also gave this section some special dazzle, so flip through them and get to know the women who continue to drive our industry forward through their strength and influence.