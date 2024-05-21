SERHANT. appoints its first chief business officer

New York City-based brokerage SERHANT. is promoting its new development director, Jennifer Alese, to the position of chief business officer, The Real Deal reported on Monday.

Alese will be the company’s first chief business officer, and Carolyn Sebba will replace Alese as the new development director.

“I’ve been working alongside Ryan Serhant for 9+ years leading New Development for the company, and this new role will allow me to focus on the future of the brand by implementing strategic initiatives that highlight our priorities,” Alese said in a statement.

“I’ll be taking my learnings from my previous role to ensure our mission is clear throughout everything we do here at both SERHANT. and Sell It while continuing to spearhead business development and managing cross-team collaborations. The future of SERHANT. is bright thanks to the strong and impactful teams here, so be sure to follow along as we continue growing.”

Before joining SERHANT. in 2020, Sebba previously spearheaded the new development marketing divisions at Douglas Elliman and Elegran Real Estate.

Under Alese, the brokerage secured a number of major new developments, primarily in Manhattan, Brooklyn and South Florida.

The firm now boasts roughly 600 agents, along with 48 new development projects on the books that total $3.5 billion in inventory, The Real Deal reported.