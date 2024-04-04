Ryan Serhant launches broad-based sales training tool 

Ryan Serhant — the acclaimed real estate broker, media personality and serial entrepreneur — is moving beyond his career in real estate to delve into the broader arena of sales.

Serhant has teamed up with former NBC News producer Kyle Scott to unveil Sell It, a sales training platform tailored for all types of entrepreneurs.

“Sell It is the culmination of everything I’ve used to sell nearly $10 billion in volume over the course of my career and I’ve applied to the sales processes at my companies,” Serhant said in a statement.

“We’ve packaged it all into our membership courses, playbooks, coaching and community to give you the tools to know exactly what to do, and when. Higher education may be a great path for some — but for many, it’s becoming a cumbersome and expensive obstacle to actually delving into a career and making money.“

Ryan Serhant at the Sell It launch party in Manhattan on April 3.

Photo credit: AnthonyCollins.nyc

Serhant soared to fame through Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” and a spin-off show, “Sell It Like Serhant,” with his team at Nest Seekers International. In 2020, he established his brokerage, SERHANT, which now spans 19 states and has more than 500 employees.

After the publication of his book, “Sell It Like Serhant” in 2018, Serhant realized that 40% of its users applied its techniques beyond real estate, across diverse sectors such as health care, photography and law.

At the same time, he took notice of the growing gig and freelance economy, which has created more entrepreneurial opportunities across various industries. The Texas native connected the dots and decided to launch a platform to help people do what he knows best: sell.

During the launch event at a luxurious penthouse in Manhattan’s Central Park West neighborhood on Wednesday, Serhant said that he wanted to change the face of sales.

“I was a lost and lonely salesperson in a big, scary city, and there was nowhere to go,” Serhant said. “There is no alumni network for sales. Every time I would say that I work in sales, the immediate instinct was to assume that my original career choice didn’t work out, and that sales was my backup.

“That’s one of the reasons why I pushed so hard on ‘Million Dollar Listing’ and wrote all the books. I really want to change the face of sales.”

Sell It membership options cater to various needs. The base membership, starting at $24 per month, offers access to core sales courses, live workshops and real-time feedback.