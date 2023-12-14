RESO announces 2024 board of directors election results

The Real Estate Standards Organization is welcoming many new and returning board of director members in 2024. The organization announced its board of directors’ election results, as well as director and executive committee appointments in a release on Thursday.

Of the nine open board of director seats, four went to MLS or Realtor association representatives and five went to members representing technology companies, developers, partners or consultants. The four MLS or Realtor association seat winners included Katy Davenport, the director of product managements at First MLS; Shayne Fairley, the COO at Stellar MLS; Rebecca Jensen, the CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data; and Melissa King, the COO of OneKey MLS.

The five other seat winners included Kristen Carr, the vice president of strategic integrations at Realtors Property Resource; Matt Cohen, a principal at CoreLogic; Bob Evans, a senior vice president of industry relations at Move; Joseph Szurgyi, the CEO of MLS Grid; and Michael Wurzer, the president and CEO of FBS.

Of the winners, Fairley, Jensen, Cohen, Evans and Wurzer all currently hold seats on the board of directors. Additionally, Jensen and Wurzer will continue in their executive committee roles in 2024, serving as board chair and vice-chair, respectively. John Breault, the vice president of State-Wide MLS, and Richard Renton, the CEO of Triad MLS, will continue serving as board secretary and treasurer, respectively, in 2024.

“The real estate industry is constantly changing and growing, and we need strong leaders to help navigate the wealth of technology at our disposal,” Jensen said in a statement. “RESO’s membership elects an amazing group each year, and I am honored to be given the opportunity to continue to help create and enhance standards for an increasingly global housing market.”

The nine newly elected board members will join Dave Conroy, the director of emerging technology at the National Association of Realtors; Alex Lange, the head of strategy and innovation at NAR; Caitlin McCrory, the vice president of industry relations at Anywhere; Greg Moor, the CTO at Regional Multiple Listing Service; Patrick Pichette, the vice president of Realtor.ca, and strategic business and innovation at The Canadian Real Estate Association; Dan Troup, the director of data operations and strategy at RE/MAX; and Shaun York, the executive director of technology at Homes.com.

In addition to the newly elected board members, Matt Hendricks, the senior director of broker operations at Zillow, Thomas Morgan, the chief data officer at Bright MLS, and Ross Buck, the CEO of Omni MLS, were named members at-large.

Departing the RESO board in 2024 are Mark Lesswing from Lesswing, Marty Reed from California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Vandana Vohra from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Jeff Young from RPR.

“As a former broker, I’ve seen the vast improvements that our industry’s professionals and consumers experience through standards-driven technology,” Sam DeBord, the CEO of RESO, said in a statement. “Working alongside this group of the industry’s most brilliant technologists and business leaders to accelerate these efficiencies for our real estate marketplaces is a privilege.”