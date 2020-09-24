Real estate agents can host virtual home tours with this new solution

On Wednesday, real estate tech company Zigzy launched beta testing of Townify, a solution that enables real estate agents to host virtual open houses, which has become a necessity in a time when we are told to remain socially distant, the company said in a release.

Technology advancements have been increasing as the COVID-19 pandemic trucks on, forcing people to stay at home for their own health. One popular tech solution in the real estate space is virtual home tours, which the likes of Zillow, Redfin, realtor.com and Keller Williams have adapted to keep business going in a safe way.

Through Townify, real estate agents can offer and provide virtual home tours to homebuyers who don’t feel comfortable touring the home in person. Also via Townify, home sellers can control the number of people who visit their house.

The solution includes scheduling and hosting virtual open houses, with personally branded sign-in sheets for potential buyers who attend the open house. Townify also plugs into many top CRM systems, the company said in a release.

Although states have reopened, allowing for open houses to resume at limited capacity, virtual home tours remain popular.

In July, 72% of Zillow agents said they are likely to continue providing virtual tours after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Fewer in-person showings at least most of the time during the current outbreak was the case for 64% of agents, and 31% anticipate this trend will continue after the outbreak is over.

Additionally, 75% of U.S. adults in July said they would want the option to tour remotely through virtual or video technology if they were home shopping right now.