Like that home on Zillow? Now you can take a self-guided, in-person tour

Zillow has launched self-guided, in-person tour options and digital floor plans on its site, creating a self-serve home-shopping experience for consumers.

With the self-guided tours, potential homebuyers and agents can use the Zillow app to unlock and tour an unoccupied home. This feature was piloted in Phoenix, where homes sold six days quicker, Zillow said.

“Zillow has been developing cutting edge tools that make it radically easier for people to move, and up until now, those tools were being adopted at a slow and steady rate,” said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman.

“Now they have become essential for buyers, sellers and agents looking to move forward and stay safe,” Wacksman said. “We expect these tools will quickly become the new standard, and we’re already envisioning other ways we can help to enhance the online home shopping experience.”

According to a survey from Zillow, 55% of adults say they’re uncomfortable touring an occupied home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Another option for home shoppers is an extension of Zillow’s 3D home tours, with added floor plans. These floor plans have room dimensions, and in the future will be a feature on all homes for sale.

Another Zillow survey said that 79% of homebuyers said they are more likely to view a home if the listing includes a floor plan they like, while 71% of homebuyers said a dynamic floor plan would help them determine whether the home was right for them.

More additions to the Zillow home shopping platform include adding virtual tours to more listings, virtual staging, custom options and safety standards.