Protesters take to New York City streets over evictions

The hashtag #cancelrent was trending on Twitter Monday morning as protesters in New York City called for an extension on eviction moratoriums.

Try and take our homes? We’ll take over the streets. @NYGovCuomo, extend the real eviction moratorium and #cancelrent now! #EvictionFreeNY pic.twitter.com/0uTLGOtZM1 — #CANCELRENT Housing Justice For All (@housing4allNY) June 22, 2020

Protesters rallied outside housing courts, protesting their reopening and demanding an extension or permanent ban on evictions.

In May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended eviction moratoriums across the state through August 20, however that ban is only in effect for those who are suffering financial hardships or are unemployed due to COVID-19.

“The Governor’s extension is not a blanket moratorium on evictions,” the Ithaca Tenants Union said about the Emergency Tenant Protection Act. “Starting June 20, landlords can still pursue evictions and take their tenants to court, where tenants will have to prove that they are unable to pay rent due to economic issues brought on by COVID-19.”

Ithaca recently became the first town in the U.S. to promise it would be canceling rent as a result of the pandemic.

More than 50 New York legislators and organizations have called on Gov. Cuomo to extend the eviction moratorium, urging Cuomo to issue a new order.

According to the social media site, protestors were planning to take to the streets all day Monday to spread the message.