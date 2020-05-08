New York extends eviction moratorium

While facing protests in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended New York’s eviction moratorium through August.

The moratorium, which was originally put in place in March and supposed to last through June, has been extended until August 20.

“You don’t work for two months and that rent bill keeps coming in, it’s not like bill collectors are taking vacation, they still work. They still send the bill, you still get collection notices,” Cuomo said in a press conference on Thursday.

The executive order states: “There shall be no initiation of a proceeding or enforcement of either an eviction of any residential or commercial tenant, for nonpayment of rent or or a foreclosure of any residential or commercial mortgage, for nonpayment of such mortgage, owned or rented by someone that is eligible for unemployment insurance or benefits under the state or federal law or otherwise facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a period of sixty days beginning on June 20, 2020.”

In New York, a COVID-19 hotspot, landlords are prohibited from charging tenants late fees during the public health crisis.

Renters will also be allowed to apply their security deposits to their rent, according to the executive order.

“I hope it gives families a deep breath,” Cuomo said. “Nothing can happen until August 20th.”

Delaware and Nevada are two other states that can’t charge late fees during the pandemic.