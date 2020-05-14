Prominent Realtor Leigh Brown to speak at engage.marketing summit

Leigh Brown holds many titles: Realtor, broker/owner, author, keynote speaker, sales coach and host of a lively podcast called “Crazy Sh*t in Real Estate” that has 197 episodes and counting.

Her take on the real estate market is consistently to-the-point, relatable and informative, and she’s successfully navigated past economic downturns. Her fiery delivery and entertaining speaking style made her a crowd favorite at last year’s event and we’ve invited her to speak for the second consecutive year at the engage.marketing summit in June.

Brown’s affiliations and awards are extensive, including the 2011 RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement and 2016 RE/Max Circle of Legends. Now the broker/owner of One Community Real Estate in the Greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, she not only leads a team of agents but also speaks domestically and internationally at dozens of conferences each year.

Whether you’re new in real estate or a veteran, Brown’s can-do spirit will motivate you with immediately useful takeaways and tools for your business.

