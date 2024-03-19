Polly and CoreLogic partner on API integration

Mortgage capital markets tech firm Polly announced its application programming interface (API) integration with CoreLogic, which will enable lenders to streamline the digital mortgage process.

Polly’s product and pricing engine (PPE) was built with an API-adjacent product strategy, which can create opportunities for optimal system-to-system integration that helps improve lender efficiencies, Polly said in a news release.

Polly’s API integration with CoreLogic is part of the fintech’s long-term strategy to provide innovation for lenders.

In August 2022, Polly announced that it extended its API portfolio to better accommodate lenders amid a contracting mortgage environment. The enhancement enables the user to submit a loan request and lets lenders run scenarios to get updated rates at the borrower’s point of need.

Under the partnership with CoreLogic, developmental plans for phase two of the API integration are already underway, which will expand on this foundation and further empower mortgage lenders, Polly explained.

“Ultimately impacting the end borrower, this integration provides consumers with a much smoother and customizable loan shopping experience, granting them the peace of mind knowing they are getting the best available rates,” according to Polly.

CoreLogic’s commitment to unlocking value throughout the entire property ecosystem — and its goal to infuse data analytics into mortgage workflows — is why it partnered with Polly, said Bob Jennings, executive of collateral and risk solutions at CoreLogic.

Founded in 2019 by technology and mortgage professionals, Polly is a San Francisco-based provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders.

More recently, Polly launched its Lender Intelligence platform, which leverages data and analytics to drive margin expansion and cost reduction.

Lender Intelligence can be used in conjunction with Polly’s PPE and Loan Trading Exchange for pricing decisions. Lenders can also license Polly’s raw data for use in tandem with existing in-house tools.

Information services company CoreLogic focuses on providing data and analytics to real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants in the form of financial, property and consumer information.