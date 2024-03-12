Polly launches Lender Intelligence platform 

Mortgage capital markets tech firm Polly rolled out its Lender Intelligence platform, which leverages data and analytics to drive margin expansion and cost reduction.

The new platform will enable lenders to track their volume trends, see how their loan pricing compares to competitors and gain insights into loan origination profit margins, Polly stated.

Lender Intelligence can be used in conjunction with Polly’s Product and Pricing Engine (PPE) and Loan Trading Exchange for pricing decisions. Lenders can also license Polly’s raw data for use in tandem with existing in-house tools.

Lender Intelligence allows for an “end-to-end approach to analytics” that will help lenders spot trends early and let data guide strategic decisions, said Adam Carmel, founder and CEO of Polly.

Founded in 2019 by technology and mortgage professionals, Polly is a San Francisco-based provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders nationwide.

Since its launch in 2019, the California fintech company has raised about $57 million in three rounds of funding.

In 2022, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm teamed up with mortgage insurance providers, including Arch MI, Enact and National MI, to streamline the process of calculating, quoting and comparing mortgage insurance offerings.

Polly’s latest partnership with HousingWire led to the relaunch of the Mortgage Rates Center, which includes real-time mortgage rate data that is updated hourly during regular market hours.