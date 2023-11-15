Plunk, BHR partner on property data intelligence

Plunk, an AI-powered home analytics platform, announced a proptech partnership with BHR, a housing data aggregator.



Through this collaboration, BHR’s RealReports platform will integrate Plunk’s proprietary AI technology, making property data even more accessible to real estate professionals. Property research, comprehensive valuation and remodeling insights will all be available in one place.

BHR’s flagship product, RealReports, gathers property data, ranging from climate risk to property valuation, in one place. RealReports pulls information from over 30 data providers. The tool also comes with an AI-powered assistant, Aiden, which can answer questions about a property.

“In this current market, the more insight you have into a property, the more competitive you can be. Plunk’s real-time valuation and AI-powered remodel recommendations are a powerful layer of insight for agents using RealReports and their clients to drive more informed decision-making,” James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of BHR, said in a statement.

In an environment in which agents increasingly have to demonstrate their value, having a clear understanding of data and trends will be a competitive advantage for real estate professionals.

Plunk has been widening its presence in the real estate space.



In September, it announced a partnership with Local Logic, a location intelligence platform, to empower end-users with the technology and insights they need to inform their home-purchase decisions.

Plunk also partnered with two real estate industry marketing companies, Union Street Media and Realforce, to scale its real-time data and analytics across multiple digital channels.