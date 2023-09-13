Local Logic partners with Plunk for residential real estate data insights

Local Logic, a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world, has teamed up with Plunk, an AI-driven analytics company, to empower end-users with the technology and insights they need to accelerate and improve home purchase decisions, the company announced on Tuesday.

Plunk’s AI-powered home analytics platform offers real-time insights into home valuation, risk assessment, and remodeling possibilities. Meanwhile, Local Logic provides often overlooked information on the property’s location, including historical and demographic insights. Combined, this partnership could spur better decision-making for investors and home buyers as well as create a more efficient workflow for agents, the statement said.

Local Logic partners with some of the top tech vendors in the residential real estate industry, such as Black Knight, Constellation1, CoreLogic, Inside Real Estate, and MoxiCloud.

Additionally, the partnership comes off the heels of a $13 million Series B financing for Local Logic in August. Local Logic also plans to continue expanding strategic partnerships with broker sites and MLS organizations.

“Real-time data and localized market insights play a crucial role to investors, homeowners, and real estate professionals,” said Brian Lent, co-founder and CEO of Plunk, said in a statement. “Plunk and Local Logic strive to fully power the residential market with the information it needs to grow exponentially. Combining our efforts will drive a new level of innovation in the industry.”