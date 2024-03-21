Planet Home Lending adds new regional sales manager

Planet Home Lending hired Matt Kingsborough as regional sales manager, the Connecticut-based lender, servicer and asset manager announced Thursday.

Kingsborough has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage lending and will be responsible for driving the company’s expansion plans in the western U.S.

“Stepping into Planet Home Lending marks a pivotal chapter in my career,” Kingsborough said in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to align with an organization that not only values excellence and innovation in mortgage lending but also deeply invests in the growth and success of its sales professionals.

“I’m here to build on our presence in the West by fostering an environment where mortgage loan originators and branch managers can truly thrive.”

“Matt’s role is crucial as we look to attract and support the best talent in the industry,” John Bosley, Planet’s president of mortgage lending, said in a statement. “His ability to mentor, coupled with a keen understanding of the mortgage landscape, makes him the perfect fit to lead our expansion efforts in the West.”

Prior to joining Planet, Kingsborough was a multistate regional area manager for HomeBridge Financial Services and was the Northern California regional manager for Prospect Mortgage. Adding his leadership skills will be beneficial at a time when Planet is looking to differentiate itself with various purchase loan products, one-time-close construction loans and other niche programs, the company stated.

Planet Home Lending is an originator, correspondent lender, servicer and subservicer of agency and nonagency residential and commercial mortgages. Founded in 2007, it was the only top 10 national lender to grow its sales volume on a year-over-year basis in the first half of 2023, according to Inside Mortgage Finance data.

Bolstered by its 2022 acquisition of Homepoint’s delegated correspondent channel, Planet originated $13.9 billion in the first six months of last year, an 11.7% increase. By contract, the country’s top 50 lenders as a whole saw volumes fall by more than 50% during the same period.

Earlier this month, Planet added Doug Long as a senior vice president and divisional sales manager. He will focus on product development and building the company’s retail lending network.