People movers: Zillow, Sagent, Civic Financial Services and MRI Software

Zillow Group has named Matt Daimler as senior vice president of product for Zillow Group, a newly created part of the company. As part of this move, long-time StreetEasy executive Caroline Burton will step into Daimler’s former role as general manager of StreetEasy and Zillow Group NYC.

Zillow Group has also announced the appointment of Ravi Kandikonda as senior vice president of Integrated Marketing. Kandikonda has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Prior to Zillow Group, Kandikonda served for eight years as senior vice president of marketing at Comcast, where he led consumer marketing programs and operations for the company’s Xfinity branded products. Before Comcast, Kandikonda held leadership and management positions at Ogilvy, FICO, and HSBC Card Services.

Mortgage fintech company Sagent announced that Tim Von Kaenel has been named its chief innovation officer, a newly created role.

Prior to joining Sagent, Von Kaenel was the chief product officer for America’s fifth-largest retail mortgage lender, LoanDepot. He also previously worked at point of sale leader Cloudvirga, where he helped usher in the digital mortgage era by bringing push-button, phone-based simplicity to mortgage originations.

Von Kaenel also has over 20 years of experience managing startups and Fortune 500 companies.

Sagent also announced that Shawn Stroud has been tapped to serve as Director of Information Security.

Stroud joins Sagent with 25 years of mortgage information security experience, most recently from Computershare, a giant in mortgage compliance and other technical services.

Private lender Civic Financial Services has named Prateek Khokhar as the company’s chief financial officer.

Khokhar has nearly 20 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry and most recently served as chief financial officer at American Pacific Mortgage and at Skyline Financial.

While at Skyline, Khokhar led the spinout of CloudVirga, a fintech platform that provides a digital point-of-sale solution for mortgage companies. He also held executive financial and capital markets positions with PMAC Lending, Prospect Mortgage and Home Savings Mortgage.

MRI Software has appointed Scott Bartlett as vice president of Occupier Solutions and Sean Slack as vice president of partnerships.

Bartlett has held leadership positions at high-profile SaaS companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk, and Accruent.

Slack has most recently served as the vice president of Global Alliances and Channels for Teradata Corporation. He also held senior roles at Wire One Communications and NCR Corporation.