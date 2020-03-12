FinTechPeople Movers

Sagent Lending Technologies appoints new CEO

Dan Sogorka has 20 years of experience in the industry

Fintech company Sagent Lending Technologies has appointed Dan Sogorka as its chief executive officer and president.

Sogorka is replacing Bret Leech, who will become executive chairman and board member. The company said Sogorka’s appointment is part of a series of steps to accelerate the company’s growth.

“Loan servicing must be as much about anticipating and exceeding consumer expectations as it is about anticipating and managing lender risk,” said Sogorka. “Sagent is a modern platform using data and analytics to earn customer loyalty, lower lender servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles.”

Sogorka joins the company with two decades of experience. Prior to joining Sagent, Sogorka was the CEO of digital mortgage point of sale provider Cloudvirga, after being promoted from chief revenue officer.

Sogorka was also the president of EXOS Technologies, executive vice president of Servicelink and division president at mortgage servicing and data provider Black Knight.

In late 2018, Fiserv Lending Solutions announced its rebranding, taking on the new name Sagent Lending Technologies.

According to the company, the name “Sagent” comes from combining “sage” and “agent.”

