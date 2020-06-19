People movers: LeaseAccelerator and LenderClose

Keith Haas

Enterprise lease accounting and lease lifecycle management software market, LeaseAccelerator announced that Keith Haas joined as its new chief financial officer.

With over 20 years of experience leading private and public technology companies, Haas is also a certified public accountant and previously served as the vice president of finance for GeoEye.

Before he was at GeoEye, Haas served as a key financial leader for K12, a technology-based education company in Herndon.

Haas has also been recognized for lead roles in the $100 million growth equity financing for Snagajob in 2016, the $1.3 billion sale of GeoEye in 2013 and the transformation of K12 into a publicly-traded company, where he and his team helped the company grow revenues from $35 million to $700 million over eight years.

Martina Schubert

LenderClose announced the addition of Martina Schubert as its chief technology officer.

Schubert has over 25 years of experience in information technology leadership experience. Prior to joining LenderClose, Schubert was at DLL Financial Solutions Partner, where she was part of two executive leadership teams responsible for managing the enterprise-wide strategic and tactical planning process for IT.

Schubert’s professional achievements include driving customer retention and growth, improving loss ratio and delivering large-scale IT solutions. Schubert has managed budgets in excess of $14 million and also created IT applications capable of reducing costs by the millions.