People movers: Gateway First Bank, ClosingCorp, LenderClose

People Movers are updates about the business professionals making waves in the housing and mortgage industries.

Gateway First Bank announced the promotion of Jake Carlisle to regional vice president of the pacific northwest, overseeing Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Utah offices.

Carlisle has experience in the industry as far back as 2002, before he joined Gateway First Bank as an area manager in Vancouver, Washington in 2016.

“Jake is a five-star mortgage professional with the ability to embrace change and constantly improve his craft,” said Stephen Curry, chairman and chief executive officer of Gateway First Bank. “His motivation to serve others on a daily basis has been a key contributor to the thriving culture here at Gateway. Jake is a great fit for a leadership role here, and we look forward to the impact he will have.”

While Carlisle has been at Gateway First Bank, he has led expansion efforts into new markets while creating relationships across the organization, the company said.

“My calling is to revolutionize the mortgage banking industry by connecting with and bringing significant value to everyone I encounter. I hope to attract people who share the same core convictions,” said Carlisle. “Gateway has the most dynamic vision for growth and positive culture I’ve experienced in my many years in the mortgage industry, and I am excited to advance my career with such a dedicated organization.”

Residential real estate data provider ClosingCorp announced the return of Dan Mugge as its chief technology officer.

Prior to this, Mugge was the senior vice president of lending solutions product management for Black Knight, where he was responsible for the strategic planning, development and promotion of Black Knight’s API marketplace platform. In 2015, Mugge was the senior vice president, chief product officer of ClosingCorp.

“Having worked with Dan previously, I have seen firsthand his ability to lead enterprise initiatives. He is an industry veteran with a well-earned reputation for being a strong leader and tech expert who can design and implement creative solutions to solve complex industry and business challenges,” said Bob Jennings, chief executive officer of ClosingCorp. “His skill set is uniquely qualified to help support our continued growth. We are very excited to welcome Dan back to the ClosingCorp team.”

LenderClose has announced the addition of Timothy Hall as its new vice president of client relations.

A nearly 20-year vet, Hall has previously worked at Denim, Workiva and CareerBuilder. In this position, Hall will hire, train and develop sales team members with a people-centric focus.

“An award winning sales manager, Timothy has the qualifications and the tenacious drive to help our clients realize immediate value from their LenderClose integration,” said Ben Rempe, LenderClose chief operating officer. “We look forward to working alongside him as he further develops our sales force to introduce more community lenders to the platform. We’re all about injecting the traditional lending process with speed, efficiency and experience excellence so that more community lenders can compete in today’s fast-changing and competitive marketplace.”