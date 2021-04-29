Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
The 100-years-war over real estate commissions

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Real Estate

Pending home sales rebound in March

Construction - and home foreclosures - will boost supply in coming months, said National Association of Realtors chief economist.

The National Association of Realtors released encouraging news Thursday about the future of the housing market. The trade group reported that pending home sales – that is homes where a buyer signed a contract, but the sale has not closed – rose 1.9 % index points to 111.3 in March, after two consecutive months of decline.

Though homes in contract are not always closed, the index figure is a strong indication that home sales will rebound in the coming months after an inventory-induced decline.

What is this index? The 111.3 relates to a baseline of 100 that the NAR put together in 2001. “By coincidence,” the NAR explained, “The volume of existing homes sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.”

An index based on 2001 figures shows historic shifts in population. In the South, the pending home sales index is 137.2. But in the Northeast, Midwest, and West the figure is a few points less than 100.

NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun voiced optimism in his statements accompanying the pending home sales report, stating that supply will soon come closer to meeting high housing demand.

“Low inventory has been a constant problem, but more inventory will show up as new home construction intensifies in the coming months, as well as from a steady wind-down of the mortgage forbearance program,” Yun said. “Although those moves won’t immediately replenish supply they will be a step forward.”

New residential construction building permits in the U.S. incrementally climbed to 1.76 million in March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, continuing the recent increase in housing starts.

Mortgage forbearance is a touchier subject.

A Joe Biden administration executive order extended the pandemic-induced homeowner foreclosure moratorium until June 30, and also extended the forbearance enrollment window until that time. And the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau proposed extending the moratorium until 2022.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_250556333
Biden’s $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit now a bill

President Joe Biden called for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, and Congress has answered his call with a bill.

Apr 26, 2021 By

Latest Articles

White House Clear View
A look at Biden’s first 100 days and his impact on housing

With Friday marking 100 days since President Joe Biden took office, HousingWire reviewed the actions he’s taken on housing during that time.

Apr 29, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please