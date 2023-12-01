6 best online real estate schools in Texas for 2024

Ready to find the best online real estate schools in Texas? Completing the required 180 hours of prelicensing coursework is your first step to getting licensed. In this article, we’ll explore the best Texas real estate schools to equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in this competitive industry — and pass the Texas real estate exam. We’ve taken a thorough look at each school’s features so you can find the ideal school and program for your budget, timely and weekly schedule. Let’s dive into the top contenders.

Best online real estate schools in Texas for 2024: At-a-glance

* Customer rating is state-specific. All other ratings are national customer ratings.

1 Pass Rates according to TREC.

The CE Shop Best Online Real Estate School in Texas with the Best Online Platform Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview The CE Shop takes online learning to a new level, it doesn’t compromise on quality, features, or your budget. Their proprietary online platform called LEAP allows for meaningful interactive learning and goal-setting tools that make for the most efficient course completion timeline. With thorough exam prep materials, and dedicated customer support, The CE Shop is the ideal choice for any prospective or licensed real estate agent in Texas. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-licensing Continuing Education Broker Licensing Starting at $595 $79 $455 $135 $1025 Main Package Features Coursework, Bundle including flashcards, glossary, study schedule, career resources & ebooks Lesson breakdowns, simulated exams, readiness assessment, 24/7 access to support or either the national or state portion of the exam All your required SAE course hours for your first renewal your license via online videos & learning platform All your required CE course hours via online videos & learning platform Coursework bundle including exam prep, math handbook, and unlimited access to practice exams Upgrade Features Available Exam prep package, Business Building Courses, first renewal SAE package Bundle national and state exam prep No need – everything’s included in the basic package Additional elective courses No need – everything’s included in the basic package

Pros + Cons Pros: A free trial to try the course and platform Options to bundle prelicensing and continuing education courses Affordable pricing Cons: Limited instructor interaction

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. You can request an one-month extension at no charge. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within the first 30 days if you haven’t completed more than 50% of the coursework. Pass or Don’t Pay: You’ll get the cost of the state license exam reimbursed if you don’t pass the first time. Exam Prep: Exam prep course for focused review of key material, personalized study recommendations based on readiness assessments, unlimited mock exams, and video webinars led by instructors. Student Support: Support is available from customer service agents 7 days a week during daytime hours by email, phone, or live chat. Final Exam: The CE Shop offers free online final exam proctoring in Texas through PSI Testing.

Colibri Real Estate Best Online Real Estate School in Texas for All Stages of Your Career Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Colibri Real Estate stands out among the best online real estate schools in Texas thanks to its range of course offerings for your entire career. Its expertly designed online learning platform also creates a seamless learning experience to keep you engaged and motivated throughout your studies. With easy-to-use features for organizing and tracking your progress, Colibri Real Estate ensures you have all the resources needed to excel at every step of your studies. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-licensing Continuing Education Broker Licensing $ Starting at $627 $115 $389 $159 $888 Main Package Features Coursework, Instructor Support, Study Guides & Coaching Videos Simulated Exams, Flashcards, Audio Guides 90-hour SAE 1st License Renewal coursework, access to instructor support discussion board All your required CE course hours to renew your license Coursework, real estate math ebook, instructor support, access to discussion board Upgrade Features Available Flashcards, Mock Exams, Review Guides, Readiness Assessment, Live Instructor Q&A & Exam Prep Sessions Live exam prep webinars, Q&A sessions, 90-hour post-license course Texas legal updated 1 & 2 Additional elective courses, access to an on-demand webinar library, job aids, scripts, and checklists Not available

Pros + Cons Pros: Thorough curriculum with practical insights A sleek and interactive online learning platform Comprehensive package options with various learning support options Cons: No free trial Limited career resources

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses or instructor-led livestream courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund if you cancel a self-paced course within 30 days, or within 24 hours for a livestream course. If you’re no longer eligible for a refund on a livestream course, you can transfer to a self-paced online course. Pass or Don’t Pay: Eligible on packages which include exam prep, Colibri will refund the cost of your course if you score 80% or higher on the simulated exams and don’t pass the state license exam the first time you take it. Exam Prep: Includes digital flashcards, mock exams, a readiness assessment, audio review guides, live Q&A sessions & six 1-hour live webinars with instructors for targeted exam prep. Student Support: Instructors are available by phone on business days or by email. Final Exam: Colibri offers free online final exam proctoring in Texas through their partner, Monitor EDU.

Aceable Agent Best Online Real Estate School in Texas for Multiple Learning Formats Overall Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Aceable Agent has crafted online real estate courses that offer something for everyone. With a combination of video, audio, and text-based lessons, you’ll be better equipped to retain what you’ve learned. Aceable Agent has you covered from getting your real estate license to renewing it throughout your career. Plus, their mobile-friendly platform makes it easy to take their engaging courses from anywhere and on any device. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Prelicensing Post-licensing Continuing Education Starting at $399 $267 $99 Main Package Features Coursework bundle including video lessons, quizzes, exam prep videos, 1400+ practice questions, and career resources to help choose a sponsoring broker Coursework bundle for all SAE required courses Individual specialized online courses on a variety of topics Upgrade Features Available Online proctoring for the final exam, career resources, live online coaching Legal updates I & II, online proctoring for the final exam Not Available

Pros + Cons Pros: Free trial to sample the course and online features Affordable pricing High license exam pass rates in Texas Cons: No individual exam prep offerings, exam prep is only offered within prelicensing course packages No managing broker course offerings

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of registration, with extensions available for fees ranging from $19 to $249. Refund Policy: Receive a full refund if you withdraw from your course package within the first 24 hours of visiting. Pass or Don’t Pay: Get the cost of your prelicensing course package refunded if you complete the course, exam prep, and simulated exam within 6 months and don’t pass the license exam on your first try. Exam Prep: Exam prep videos, access to 1400+ practice questions using the same format as the state license exam. Student Support: Customer and course support is available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. via phone, email, and live chat messenger. Final Exam: Learn Texas Real Estate Online offers online proctoring for their prelicensing coursework as an upgraded feature in their package options.

RealEstateU Best Budget-Friendly Online Real Estate School in Texas Overall Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 2.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview RealEstateU is a perfect budget-friendly option for those ready to jump right into their real estate education. If you’re already comfortable with online learning and don’t need the hassle of too many extra features, you’ll love RealEstateU. The audio lessons provide a relief from other schools’ text-based lessons, too, so it’s easy to learn on the go with your mobile device. RealEstateU’s can save you even more with frequently sale pricing, making them them the pocket-friendly choice to start your schooling now. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Prelicensing Exam Prep Starting at $149 $125 Main Package Features Audio Lessons and Infographic Study Materials Practice Exam Questions, Simulated Exams, and Exam Prep Review Lessons Upgrade Features Available Exam Prep Study Guide, Focused Review, an e-Textbook, and Simulated Exams All Included in the Basic Package

Pros + Cons Pros: Affordable starting packages Career resources such as an Agent Success Course Unique features such as visual infographics for comprehensive lesson and study guides Cons: No free trial Limited instructor interaction Limited interactive online platform features

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within 30 days if you have completed less than 50% of your course. Pass or Don’t Pay: Not available. Exam Prep: Focused study exam guide, practice questions, 13 mock exams. Student Support: Instructor and customer support available by email 7 days a week. Final Exam: RealEstateU offers online proctoring for the course final exam through ProctorU.

Learn Texas Real Estate Online Best Online Real Estate School in Texas for New Agents Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Learn Texas Real Estate Online wants you to pass your license exam and start your successful career quickly. They set you up with the best tools, and pride themselves on making their course features and policies transparent so that you can sign up with confidence. Their curriculum is designed using Dearborn, the education company responsible for most real estate textbooks across the country. This Texas-based local school is laser-focused on providing the best education to help you succeed in real estate. With license exam pass rates rank significantly higher than other schools statewide, you’re in great hands with Learn Texas Real Estate Online. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type* Prelicensing Post-licensing Continuing Education Professional Development Starting at $449 $429 $89 $99 Main Package Features Online Coursework,Instructor Support via Email, and a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee Coursework bundle including all SAE qualifying courses for your first renewal Coursework bundle including all SAE qualifying courses for your subsequent renewals Choose from a variety of expert-led video training courses on listing appointments and lead generation Upgrade Features Available PrepAgent State Exam Prep including videos, audio lessons, flashcards, practice questions, ebooks, Live Tutoring, Webinars & Q&A Legal Updates I & II Legal Updates I & II and individual course offerings Not Available

Pros + Cons Pros: Mobile friendly online learning platforms Engaging lessons with real-world applications Unique features such as 1-on-1 live tutoring Cons: No free trial No broker prelicensing courses offered

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within the first 30 days. Pass or Don’t Pay: Pass the license exam within three tries or get reimbursed for the full price of your course. Exam Prep: Exam prep videos, 75 audio lessons, digital flashcards, more than 1600 practice questions, 100-page exam prep ebook, live webinars five times a week, live instructor Q&A sessions, 1-on-1 tutoring available. Student Support: Instructor support is available by email 7 days a week, customer support is available by email and phone Monday to Friday. Final Exam: Aceable Agent offers free online final exam proctoring in Texas as part of your course package.

Pioneer School of Real Estate Best Online Real Estate School in Texas for Continuing Education Overall Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Pioneer School of Real Estate is a top choice for aspiring an licensed real estate agents alike. Its comprehensive coursework ensures students are so thoroughly prepared that Pioneer’s license exam pass rates are the highest on our list. Where they shine is in building relationships with their students throughout their careers. With dedicated instructors offering market-leading research, tools, and a large catalog of continuing education courses, you’re set to learn with Pioneer Real Estate School well after you’re licensed. Buying Options See Details Pricing Education Type Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-licensing Continuing Education Starting at $599 $79 $279 $75 Main Package Features Full coursework, access to instructor support, printed textbook, and exam prep package Exam prep course with review content, practice tests, and simulated exam Choose from three complete SAE course bundles to satisfy the 90-hour post-licensing requirements All your required CE course hours to renew your license via online learning & videos Upgrade Features Available No need – the main package includes all available offerings Not available Required legal updates I and II Additional individual elective courses

Pros + Cons Pros: Thoughtfully-designed curriculum written by dedicated expert instructors High license exam pass rates Career resources for agents at each stage of your career Cons: No free trial Limited interactive live support features (no Q&A, webinars, etc.)

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: One year from the date on enrollment on course packages, 45-day access if classes are purchased individually. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within 7 days of purchasing your course, minus a $50 processing fee and $45 for your non-refundable textbook, as long as you haven’t completed the entire course. Pass or Don’t Pay: Not offered. Exam Prep: Exam prep course with review content, ten national practice tests, six state practice tests, and a simulated exam. Student Support: Instructor support is available during business hours weekdays by phone or email. Final Exam: Pioneer School of Real Estate offers free online final exam proctoring in Texas.

How We Chose the Best Online Real Estate Schools in Texas

Your trust is important to us. It’s why we work to earn it by sharing exactly how we rate the schools on our list. First, we evaluate the following must-haves:

Course offerings and curriculum comprehensiveness

Instructor quality and qualifications

Student support services

User reviews and ratings

Pass rates on licensing exams

Pricing and affordability

Next, we find the features that make each school stand out to prospective real estate brokers like you. You get a first-look account of schools’ online platforms and how they’ll work on your commute or alongside your busy schedule. We find ways you can save money, time, or both by finding refund policies, money-back guarantees and pass guarantees. We jump through all the hoops so all that’s left for you to do is sign up.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to become a real estate agent in Texas? To become a licensed real estate agent in Texas, you need to complete 180 hours of prelicensing education, pass the state license exam, and work under a licensed broker. Following a full-time schedule, you can complete your prelicensing coursework in as little as six weeks, though on average people take about six months to ensure they are prepared for their license exam.

How long is real estate school in Texas? It typically takes a minimum of six weeks to complete prelicensing coursework in Texas. In general, prospective real estate agents take an average of six months to work through real estate school and prepare for the license exam. Your time in school will depend on your school’s course delivery, whether it is in a classroom, scheduled Livestream online class, or self-paced online course.

How much does online real estate school in Texas cost? Online real estate school in Texas typically costs between $300 and $800. Basic course packages will cost you less, and will provide you with the coursework required to get your Texas real estate license. Upgrading your real estate schooling package will give you options to include useful tools such as textbooks, better instructor support, or exam prep tools to prepare you for the license exam.

What is the fastest way to get your real estate license in Texas? The fastest way to get your real estate license in Texas is through an online course. Online courses allow you to work at your own pace and complete the course quickly. Online courses also offer the flexibility to study from anywhere and at any time, making it the most convenient option. It’s important to note that how long the licensing process takes overall depends on several factors, including the time it takes to find a sponsoring broker and the length of time it takes to schedule and pass the state licensing exam.

To stay up-to-date with the latest information on obtaining your real estate license, choosing a school, and other requirements in Texas, check out the following helpful links:

The Full Picture: The Best Online Real Estate Schools in Texas

Choosing the right online real estate school in Texas is a crucial first step for your success as a real estate professional. Whether you prioritize career development, flexibility, affordability, or local expertise, our guide of Texas real estate schools makes it easy to take your next step.

It’s time to embark on your journey to becoming a successful real estate agent in Texas. Choose the Texas real estate school that suits your needs and start building a rewarding career in the lone star state.