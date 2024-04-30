Northern Nevada Regional MLS unveils new mobile app for agents

The Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) is teaming up with Lone Wolf Technologies to launch the HomeSpotter app, the companies announced on Tuesday. The 4,000 members of NNRMLS now have access to their own branded mobile MLS home search app, HomeSpotter, powered by Lone Wolf.

“We’re thrilled to add this powerful mobile app to our members’ toolkits. It gives them the opportunity to access the real estate search process directly from their phone, and the built-in chat function keeps client communication flowing smoothly,” NNRMLS CEO George Pickard said in a statement.

The app will display accurate and real-time listing information for agents and their clients. It will also boast precise search features, allowing agents to sort properties according to the client’s exact criteria — such as commute times, school zones, zip codes and more.

Through the app, agents will be able to assist buyers and sellers throughout the transaction process.

“By integrating seamlessly with their existing MLS data, this easy-to-use app speeds up agents’ workflows, facilitates real-time collaboration with their clients, arms their clients with one of real estate‘s smartest home search tools, and allows for personalized branding — all within a single, intuitive platform,” Lisa Mihelcich, general manager of agent, associations and MLS at Lone Wolf Technologies, said in a statement.

Late last year, Lone Wolf announced the launch of its new online platform, Lone Wolf Foundation, which is designed to support a new generation of company solutions that are being released in 2024.