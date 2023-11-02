Lone Wolf Technologies announces new platform

Lone Wolf Technologies announced a new online platform, Lone Wolf Foundation, on Wednesday, designed to support a new generation of Lone Wolf solutions to be released in 2024.

The platform will bring “key software from every milestone in the real estate process,” the press release states. Along with Foundation, the first phase of the initiative will include new versions of the Lone Wolf Back Office, Transact Workflow, and BrokerMetrics.

Kelly referenced the company’s direction in an interview with HousingWire in September, saying he was looking forward to launching “a true platform experience that takes all of those best-in-class technology solutions that we’ve acquired, and presents a true end-to-end platform experience for agents, brokers and teams that delivers a single login with a single user experience and a single dataset, single navigation.”

The new platform is not “one-size-fits-all,” the company told HousingWire in an email. Agents and brokers will be able to fine-tune the technology depending on their needs. Lone Wolf’s software also integrates with a range of partners.

In a recent joint study with T360, a real estate consulting firm, Lone Wolf found out that the average brokerage was using over 20 different pieces of software every day — a figure that has doubled since 2020.

“It isn’t sustainable, and that’s what we’re targeting with the new generation of software for real estate: The fact that real estate doesn’t need more software, but that it instead needs more from the software it has,” Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf said in a statement.

Lone Wolf’s new platform is scheduled for a phased delivery throughout 2024.