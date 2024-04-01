New Hampshire Association of Realtors partners with HousingWire

HousingWire has partnered with New Hampshire Association of Realtors (NHAR) to bring original data, analytics and news to its members who are the voice for real estate in the state. Opportunities are revealed when housing leaders have an industry-spanning, deeply informed perspective, which is made possible through HousingWire insights that members can make decisions on.

Since its foundation 85 years ago, NHAR has remained committed to providing its members with support and resources to serve consumers in an efficient, effective and ethical manner; and to advocate for private property rights.

“Our goal is to provide New Hampshire Realtors with the tools they need to be information leaders in the industry, and HousingWire offers the very best housing news, data and research available,” said 2024 NHAR President Joanie McIntire. “We’re beyond excited to begin this partnership and trust that our members will take advantage of to be the very best advocates for their home buyers and sellers.”

“Our strategy is simple – be the independent source of information housing leaders seek first, and trust the most,” Clayton Collins, HousingWire CEO, said. “By welcoming the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, we’re continuing to stand by our vision to break down silos and give industry leaders the full picture through proprietary housing data and research.”

With the top 50 RealTrends Verified brokerages on board as subscription partners, readers regularly tap into HousingWire to get The Full Picture, which includes in-depth analysis of the commission lawsuits, where home prices and inventory are headed and more.

“In a housing industry that is increasingly complex and interconnected, associations, like the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, can count on HousingWire for a perspective that spans the industry,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “From live coverage of the breaking news that impacts professional practices, to the quarterly earnings and battlefield strategies from the top brokerage leaders and agents, HousingWire’s award-winning newsroom is following it.”

