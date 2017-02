Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska; John Barrasso, R-Wyoming; and Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, introduced a bill this week that would replace the single director of the CFPB with a five-member bipartisan committee, a change the Republican Party has long pushed for. According to Fischer's office, this is actually the third version of this bill, which she previously introduced in 2015 and 2016 to no avail. But will the third time be the charm?

Talks around reforming Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are only growing stronger as the nation transitions to a Republican administration. As the association representing the housing finance industry, the Mortgage Bankers Association released its initial plans for its recommended approach for GSE reform. The team behind the plans is made up of some of the top lenders in the industry.

Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted the already rescheduled Tuesday meeting to vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin, as Treasury secretary, and Tom Price, as head of the Health and Human Services department. The move delays the vote even further as Democrats demand answers on recent reports. Republicans leaders, however, say the move is offensive, especially since many Democrats said they'll vote 'no' regardless.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Prospect Mortgage will pay a total of $3.5 million in fines for illegally offering kickbacks for mortgage business referrals. Three of the companies that received alleged kickbacks are also being fined.

President Donald Trump recently signed a presidential memoranda and executive order that significantly impact the future of regulations across all industries. But for housing specifically, there’s a major catch. The two new actions do not apply to independent agencies, which include the Consumer Financial protection Bureau. Here’s an explanation behind the confusion.

Homeownership hovers near a 50-year-low mark, and Trulia’s report was even more condemning, showing Millennials are losing hope in homeownership. The National Association of Realtors examines the barriers to homeownership, both real and imaginary.

After months of rumors, Invitation Homes, Blackstone Group’s single-family rental operator, finally went public on Tuesday, raising more than $1.5 billion in its initial public offering. And in early trading, the stock traded above the IPO price of $20, checking in at $20.26 as of 10:58 a.m. Eastern.

ADP’s employment report shows the highest increase the nation has seen since June 2016. However experts explain why this may not fall in line with the jobs report later this week. The boost was heavily driven by an increase in construction employment; a welcome relief to the supply-starved housing market.

Mortgage servicing boom In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature Servicing under Trump's administration Sarah Wheeler Servicing Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.