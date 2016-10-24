The Federal Housing Administration surprised some in the housing industry on Monday by reversing course and announcing plans to cut its annual mortgage insurance premiums, less than two months after saying there were no plans for further cuts. Reactions to the FHA’s announcement varied from welcoming the cuts to wondering why it took the FHA so long to make the move.

Rock Holdings, the parent company of Quicken Loans, announced Friday that it is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA from Core Digital Media. The acquisition of LowerMyBills.com is an interesting one, considering that the site is a financial services comparison site, which allows consumers to shop around for various financial products, including mortgages.

How many Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretaries have there been total? The correct answer: 16. But don’t worry if you got it wrong, you’re far from alone. Only 24% of people got the question correct on a recent HousingWire quiz. So now that’s clear no one has a clue about the past HUD secretaries, here’s a quick run-down of current HUD Secretary Julián Castro’s time in office before he exits.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday that it is charging Bank of America and two of its employees with discriminating against Hispanic mortgage borrowers. According to the National Fair Housing Alliance and HUD, Hispanic prospective mortgage borrowers were given inferior loan options when compared to non-Hispanic prospective borrowers.

The former publisher of a newspaper, who also worked as both a real estate agent and a mortgage broker, is facing charges that he and others participated in a $10 million mortgage fraud conspiracy in Florida. Here are all the details.

In the days since the election, observers on both sides of the political divide found themselves shaking their collective heads at the frequency at which the name Goldman Sachs is a prominent feature on the resume of one of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees. So, what exactly does Goldman Sachs expect out of the Trump administration? All that and more in your Monday Morning Cup of Coffee.

When the FHA announced late last year that its flagship fund, the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, grew for the fourth straight year, it led many to question whether we would see a cut to mortgage insurance premiums again. Now we have an answer.

The final bank to have its mortgage servicing restrictions terminated is here. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency officially lifted its mortgage servicing-related order against HSBC Bank USA, lifting restrictions placed on the bank over its failure to comply with requirements of the Independent Foreclosure Review

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town? While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature 2016 HW Vanguard Award winners Lending Real Estate Servicing Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.