Transunion, one of the nation’s largest credit reporting agencies, will pay just shy of $17 million as part of a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the company’s advertising and marketing practices, the company disclosed late in the week.

Mortgage interest rates remained at a two-year high this week, climbing again for the ninth straight week after the election. But thanks to incredibly low interest rates seen earlier this year, 2016 will finish with the lowest annual average for the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage on record, according to new data published Thursday by Freddie Mac.

A pair of banks based in Ohio must begin increasing mortgage lending in minority neighborhoods in certain areas of Ohio and Indiana as part of a settlement with the Department of Justice, which accused the banks of “redlining.” The DOJ defines redlining as a “discriminatory practice by banks or other financial institutions of denying or avoiding providing credit services to consumers because of the racial demographics of the neighborhood in which the consumer lives.”

As 2016 comes to a close, it will be remembered as a year of low interest rates (for the most part) combining with tight inventory to turn some markets into a cutthroat competition for those seeking to buy a home. But what areas were truly the hottest of the year, with homes flying off the market in less than a week and often well-above asking price? Here's your answer.

The total value of all the housing stock in the United States has never been worth more than it is right now, according to a new report from Zillow. That also means that the U.S. housing market has now regained all of the value that was lost during and after the housing crisis.

According to Jack Guttenberg Professor of Finance Emeritus at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania writing in the Huffington Post, Democrats may find it troubling to get the “foreclosure king” label to stick, primarily due to a level of misreporting in the media.

Well, we’ve almost made it. 2016 is almost over. This year has been a record-breaking year for HousingWire in just about every metric we have, and that’s all thanks to you, our loyal readers. You push us to do more, to do better, to reach higher, to dig deeper, to keep fighting, and we have no plans of stopping. So here, as we wrap up the year, are HousingWire’s top 10 articles of 2016, as determined by our readers.

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town? While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature 2016 HW Vanguard Award winners Lending Real Estate Servicing Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.