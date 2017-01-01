The housing market in Texas continues to expand, reaching new highs in some of its cities. One expert explains why Dallas is the new hotbed for housing. Many local businesses are even beginning expansion plans for the city, including Movement Mortgage.

The consensus is in, and overall, housing experts remain positive about new home sales, despite the 10% drop from November. Here’s why one expert instructs: Don’t read too much into it.

Will Trump repeal Dodd-Frank? Does Cordray have a future at the CFPB? Is GSE reform on the way? Experts from the housing industry answered these questions and more in HousingWire’s webinar, Trump’s Mortgage Nation. Didn’t have time to watch the whole thing? We have you covered. Here are the cherries from the webinar, plus how to still watch it in full.

It’s been a busy first week in office for President Donald Trump, with executive orders on immigration, energy, trade, health care and more being handed down daily. But executive orders are just the preamble to the big initiatives that Trump and the Republican majority in Congress are expected to push for shortly. Chief among those is the “dismantling” of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act.

The slower growth in gross domestic product during the fourth quarter had its bright spots, such as the increased spending in residential investment. The outlook for 2017 remains positive, however one expert explains why the low GDP could foretell a slowdown in home affordability.

There's about to be a new player in the mortgage space, one that boasts it can be a true digital "one-stop shop" for homebuyers, taking them all the way from finding a real estate agent to finding a house and getting a mortgage. And while others claim they can do the same thing, this one brings a well-known name and built-in digital experience. Meet Redfin Mortgage. That's right; Redfin is getting into the mortgage lending business.

At the age of 22, Matt Martin co-founded Matt Martin Real Estate Management, which was named to Inc. magazine’s 2012 list of America’s 500 fastest-growing companies. In 2015, the company rebranded as Chronos Solutions to help reflect its expanded offerings, which include HOA solutions, accelerated asset liquidation, REO asset management among other services. Now, he is stepping aside.

This month in

Housing Wire magazine

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town? While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature 2016 HW Vanguard Award winners Lending Real Estate Servicing Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.