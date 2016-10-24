President-elect Trump will staff another top financial regulator
Recently, Mary Jo White announced that she planned to step down as the chair of the SEC at the end of the Obama administration. President-elect Donald Trump selected Jay Clayton, a top Wall Street lawyer who represented Goldman Sachs, Bear Stearns, Ally Financial, Barclays Capital and others, to serve as the new chair of the SEC. Now, another one of the Obama administration’s top financial regulators announced that she plans to step down, giving Trump another opportunity to pick the new head of a financial regulator.