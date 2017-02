As one might expect, the reactions to President Donald Trump’s initiation of the overhaul of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act came in fast and furious after Trump signed an executive order on Friday that calls for the Secretary of the Department of the Treasury to begin reviewing Dodd-Frank. And unsurprisingly, those reactions varied wildly.

The economy is currently enjoying its third longest period without a recession, and is well on its way to setting a new record. CUNA Mutual Group’s chief economist explains what economists are forecasting over the next two years, and why the FOMC’s decisions in 2017 could change everything.

The labor force increased by a significant 227,000 jobs, an increase not only from economists’ expectations, but also from the trend of previous months. Job gains in the construction market pushed the number higher, and gives hope to an inventory-starved housing market.

President Donald Trump is expected to move forward with his plans to roll back the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act by signing an executive order requiring a review of the comprehensive set of financial laws enacted after the crisis. According to Gary Cohn, a former top exec at Goldman Sachs and the White House National Economic Council Director, the move is the first of many designed to overhaul Dodd-Frank.

Even after the above-average jobs report for January was released, some experts are still wary, pointing out that there is room for improvement. Meanwhile on Twitter, the battle wages between giving the credit for the strong number of jobs added to the outgoing administration, or the incoming, and Fannie Mae weighs in.

Despite Fitch Ratings’ analysts suggesting recently that reforming Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may be slowed by the Trump administration’s other legislative efforts, one of President Trump’s top economic advisors said Friday that Fannie and Freddie reform will be high on Steve Mnuchin’s agenda once he is confirmed as Secretary of the Department of the Treasury.

As expected, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that begins to roll back the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act, the landmark legislation passed in wake of the financial crisis. “We’re signing new rules for regulating the U.S. financial system. It doesn’t get much bigger than that, right?,” Trump said just before signing the executive order.

The Super Bowl is here and both teams are getting ready to battle it out for the biggest game of the year. As the country’s attention turns to the two teams cities, Atlanta and Boston, we took a time out to review the instant replays of the performance of both housing markets.

Mortgage servicing boom In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature Servicing under Trump's administration Sarah Wheeler Servicing Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.