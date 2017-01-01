The implementation date of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s final mortgage servicing rule lies in question after the Trump administration announced a freeze on federal regulations. The bureau is currently evaluating whether the freeze on regulations applies to independent agencies, but if it upholds it, there will be a 60-day minimum delay on the final mortgage servicing rule.

Home sales slipped in December, but not enough to keep 2016 from being the best year in a decade for existing home sales. However, despite this slip in home sales, inventory continues to struggle. In fact, housing inventory just hit the lowest level in the history of NAR’s report.

The initial public offering for Blackstone Group’s single-family rental operator, Invitation Homes, is one step closer to reality, as the company disclosed the terms of its initial public offering on Monday. Per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Invitation Homes will offer 77 million shares in its IPO, with an estimated share price of between $18 and $21 per share.

The ghost of Lender Processing Services came back to haunt ServiceLink and Black Knight Financial Services on Tuesday, as the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced that they are fining ServiceLink $65 million for the “improper actions” of LPS that contributed to a massive settlement with the government over industry-wide foreclosure misconduct that occurred after the housing crash.

Borrowers who had a mortgage serviced by Wells Fargo between May 6, 2005 and July 1, 2010 could soon receive their share of a $50 million settlement, which stemmed from charges that Wells Fargo overcharged borrowers for Broker’s Price Opinions during the time period in question.

After flirting with the milestone for weeks, the Dow finally passed 20,000 for the first time ever. Some are calling the sudden surge the “Trump Rally” reigniting. But what caused this increase, and will it last?

On the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, at the offices of investment brokers, and in corporate boardrooms throughout the country, there were hearty celebrations on Wednesday morning as an artificial number hit an arbitrary target. People doffed cheap embroidered hats. They poured Champagne. Frivolity was the order of the day. But for the rest of us, the Dow hitting 20,000 doesn’t mean a damn thing.

RealPage, a provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, is growing its operation and seeking to create an apartment data giant with a pair of deals - acquiring “substantially all of the assets” of Axiometrics, a provider of apartment market data, for approximately $75 million; and entering into a “long-term” deal with Real Capital Analytics, a provider of multifamily sales transaction data and analytics.

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town? While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature 2016 HW Vanguard Award winners Lending Real Estate Servicing Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.