  • House_sun

    Housing industry welcomes FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

    InvestmentsLending

    Positive reaction from across the industry

    The Federal Housing Administration surprised some in the housing industry on Monday by reversing course and announcing plans to cut its annual mortgage insurance premiums, less than two months after saying there were no plans for further cuts. Reactions to the FHA’s announcement varied from welcoming the cuts to wondering why it took the FHA so long to make the move.
  • Judge_gavel_money
    LendingServicing

    OCC terminates HSBC mortgage servicing restrictions

    Fined $32.5 million for violating Independent Foreclosure Review

    The final bank to have its mortgage servicing restrictions terminated is here. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency officially lifted its mortgage servicing-related order against HSBC Bank USA, lifting restrictions placed on the bank over its failure to comply with requirements of the Independent Foreclosure Review
  • House_down_payment
    InvestmentsLending

    FHA cuts mortgage insurance premiums again

    "Most new mortgages" will see cut of 25 basis points in annual premiums

    When the FHA announced late last year that its flagship fund, the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, grew for the fourth straight year, it led many to question whether we would see a cut to mortgage insurance premiums again. Now we have an answer.
  • Real-mmcc
    InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing

    Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: What does Goldman Sachs expect from Trump administration?

    Plus trouble brewing for Canada’s housing market

    In the days since the election, observers on both sides of the political divide found themselves shaking their collective heads at the frequency at which the name Goldman Sachs is a prominent feature on the resume of one of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees. So, what exactly does Goldman Sachs expect out of the Trump administration? All that and more in your Monday Morning Cup of Coffee.
  • Gavel-justice-law-legal
    Lending

    Former newspaper publisher charged in $10 million mortgage fraud conspiracy

    Owned publishing company, was also real estate agent and mortgage broker

    The former publisher of a newspaper, who also worked as both a real estate agent and a mortgage broker, is facing charges that he and others participated in a $10 million mortgage fraud conspiracy in Florida. Here are all the details.
  • Mortgage_application_key
    Lending

    HUD charges Bank of America with lending discrimination

    Accused of discriminating against Hispanic mortgage borrowers

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday that it is charging Bank of America and two of its employees with discriminating against Hispanic mortgage borrowers. According to the National Fair Housing Alliance and HUD, Hispanic prospective mortgage borrowers were given inferior loan options when compared to non-Hispanic prospective borrowers.
  • Julian-castro
    Lending

    Fact is, no one knows anything about former HUD secretaries

    Here’s what you missed about Julián Castro as he leaves office

    How many Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretaries have there been total? The correct answer: 16. But don’t worry if you got it wrong, you’re far from alone. Only 24% of people got the question correct on a recent HousingWire quiz. So now that’s clear no one has a clue about the past HUD secretaries, here’s a quick run-down of current HUD Secretary Julián Castro’s time in office before he exits.
  • Young_social_media
    InvestmentsLendingReal Estate

    Quicken Loans parent acquires mortgage shopping website LowerMyBills.com

    Rock Holdings continues expanding empire

    Rock Holdings, the parent company of Quicken Loans, announced Friday that it is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA from Core Digital Media. The acquisition of LowerMyBills.com is an interesting one, considering that the site is a financial services comparison site, which allows consumers to shop around for various financial products, including mortgages.
This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.