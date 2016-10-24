See More News
    Suspended indefinitely

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s decision to suspend the reduction of Federal Housing Administration mortgage insurance premiums didn’t come as a shocker. But while the industry knew the uncertainty surrounding the situation, they’re left divided on the issue. How much disruption will this delay cause?
    HUD suspends FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

    Just after Trump officially took office

    Just moments after President Trump was sworn in on Friday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it is indefinitely suspending the reduction of FHA mortgage insurance premiums, undoing a cut announced by the Obama administration only a few weeks ago. The suspension is effective immediately.
    Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac stock hangs in the balance after Mnuchin privatization talks

    The easy and difficult road ahead for Mnuchin

    The highs Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s stocks experienced toward the end last year didn’t stay long. After Trump’s Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin retreated from his original stance on privatizing the government-sponsored entities during his confirmation hearing, both GSEs’ stock tumbled as their future got called into question.
    #InaugurationDay is here – this is what it means for housing in 2017

    Fannie Mae asks: Will policy changes extend the expansion?

    The United States swore in Donald Trump as its next president, and the nation looks on to see what that will mean for policy changes in the coming months. Fannie Mae updated its economic growth projection for 2017, but remains conservative in its predictions.
    Trump's Treasury pick defends past foreclosure practices at Senate hearing

    Senators extensively examine mortgage servicing history

    Treasury Secretary nominee sat through his confirmation hearing today as members of the Senate Finance Committee questioned him on his ability for the role. While the questions covered a wide variety of topics, senators focused the majority of their time on one subject – Mnuchin’s time at OneWest Bank.
    Trump Treasury pick Mnuchin opposes recap and release of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

    Previously said GSE conservatorship will end

    For the first three hours of the confirmation hearing of Steve Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s choice to lead the Department of the Treasury, nearly all of the housing-related discussion centered on the mortgage servicing and foreclosure practices of OneWest Bank, the bank that Mnuchin formerly chaired. But that changed when Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, began questioning Mnuchin about Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
    NY AG reportedly investigating Nationstar Mortgage, OneWest Bank reverse mortgage divisions

    Still in early stages

    New York is ramping up its focus on the practices of reverse mortgage lenders as of late. After introducing plans to increase the regulations surrounding reverse mortgages in the state earlier this month, New York is now reportedly also investigating practices related to the servicing of reverse-mortgages at Financial Freedom, a part of OneWest Bank, and at Champion Mortgage, a unit of Nationstar Mortgage.
    Sources: Trump plans repeal of FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

    Will it be a delay or an indefinite delay?

    With President-elect Trump’s inauguration mere hours away, it appears that the Trump administration will do more than just “examine” the FHA premium cut once Trump is sworn on. According to multiple sources, the FHA premium cut, which is currently scheduled to go into effect on January 27, will be delayed, if not done away with entirely, by the incoming Trump administration.
Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.