Referrals accounted for approximately 9% of mortgage originations in 2016, Wells Fargo CFO Tim Sloan said during an earnings call. He added that the bank expects lower referrals in the fourth quarter will reduce funding volumes in the first quarter by approximately 2.5%.

The conflict surrounding the appointment that divided the housing industry, Ben Carson as HUD secretary, died down as many housing experts expressed their support of the nominee. Even Carson’s hearing was more bark than bite. However, Carson’s road ahead is not without its challenges.

Recently, Mary Jo White announced that she planned to step down as the chair of the SEC at the end of the Obama administration. President-elect Donald Trump selected Jay Clayton, a top Wall Street lawyer who represented Goldman Sachs, Bear Stearns, Ally Financial, Barclays Capital and others, to serve as the new chair of the SEC. Now, another one of the Obama administration’s top financial regulators announced that she plans to step down, giving Trump another opportunity to pick the new head of a financial regulator.

The uncertain future of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau isn’t stopping President-elect Donald Trump from weighing his options for a future director to oversee the financial regulator. And the person Trump is currently eyeing, former Rep. Randy Neugebauer, R-Texas, has ties to the CFPB that go way back.

On Friday, the Senate Committee on Finance announced that the confirmation hearing for Steve Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s choice to lead the Department of the Treasury, will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Democrats are expected to grill Mnuchin for his time with OneWest Bank, which was accused of redlining and illegal foreclosure activities under his leadership.

Shortly after discovering the remains of Arizona Realtor Sidney Cranston Jr., 40, who went missing nearly 18 months ago while showing a property, the police arrested a suspect and charged him with murder in the death of Cranston. The suspect is a friend who managed Cranston’s rental properties and owed him money.

Senate Democrats recently began collecting complaints from consumers about Steve Mnuchin and OneWest Bank in preparation for Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing to serve as the next Secretary of the Department of the Treasury. What wasn’t known at the time is what exactly the Democrats planned to do with those complaints. But Friday, the Democrats showed their hand, asking the leadership of the Senate Committee on Finance to allow “victims of Mnuchin foreclosure machine” to testify at Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing.

The expected next director of HUD, Dr. Ben Carson, is transitioning through the nomination process. So who will serve in the meantime? This guy will. Plus a full update on our favorite Ponzi schemer, Bernie Madoff. You won't believe what he is up to in prison.

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town? While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature 2016 HW Vanguard Award winners Lending Real Estate Servicing Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.