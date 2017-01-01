See More News
    CFPB’s final mortgage servicing rule implementation possibly delayed

    Possibly delayed 60 days for review by Trump administration

    The implementation date of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s final mortgage servicing rule lies in question after the Trump administration announced a freeze on federal regulations. The bureau is currently evaluating whether the freeze on regulations applies to independent agencies, but if it upholds it, there will be a 60-day minimum delay on the final mortgage servicing rule.
    RealPage seeks to build apartment data giant with acquisition of Axiometrics

    Also signs long-term deal with Real Capital Analytics

    RealPage, a provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, is growing its operation and seeking to create an apartment data giant with a pair of deals - acquiring “substantially all of the assets” of Axiometrics, a provider of apartment market data, for approximately $75 million; and entering into a “long-term” deal with Real Capital Analytics, a provider of multifamily sales transaction data and analytics.
    Who cares if the Dow hit 20K? Not most of us

    Nearly half of American adults don’t own stocks, so why should they care?

    On the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, at the offices of investment brokers, and in corporate boardrooms throughout the country, there were hearty celebrations on Wednesday morning as an artificial number hit an arbitrary target. People doffed cheap embroidered hats. They poured Champagne. Frivolity was the order of the day. But for the rest of us, the Dow hitting 20,000 doesn’t mean a damn thing.
    It's official: Dow finally passes 20K milestone

    "Trump Rally" reignites after Trump signed executive orders

    After flirting with the milestone for weeks, the Dow finally passed 20,000 for the first time ever. Some are calling the sudden surge the “Trump Rally” reigniting. But what caused this increase, and will it last?
    Wells Fargo customers to receive $50 million for overcharged mortgage fees

    Class action settlement moves forward

    Borrowers who had a mortgage serviced by Wells Fargo between May 6, 2005 and July 1, 2010 could soon receive their share of a $50 million settlement, which stemmed from charges that Wells Fargo overcharged borrowers for Broker’s Price Opinions during the time period in question.
    ServiceLink fined $65 million for LPS foreclosure deficiencies

    Fine related to 2011's industry-wide foreclosure settlement

    The ghost of Lender Processing Services came back to haunt ServiceLink and Black Knight Financial Services on Tuesday, as the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced that they are fining ServiceLink $65 million for the “improper actions” of LPS that contributed to a massive settlement with the government over industry-wide foreclosure misconduct that occurred after the housing crash.
    Blackstone's Invitation Homes prepares $1.5 billion IPO

    Will sell 77 million shares in single-family rental operator

    The initial public offering for Blackstone Group’s single-family rental operator, Invitation Homes, is one step closer to reality, as the company disclosed the terms of its initial public offering on Monday. Per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Invitation Homes will offer 77 million shares in its IPO, with an estimated share price of between $18 and $21 per share.
    Existing home sales close 2016 as best year in a decade

    Even after 2.8% decrease in December

    Home sales slipped in December, but not enough to keep 2016 from being the best year in a decade for existing home sales. However, despite this slip in home sales, inventory continues to struggle. In fact, housing inventory just hit the lowest level in the history of NAR’s report.
This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.