    Wells Fargo CFO: Accounts scandal hit our mortgage referral business

    Lending

    Also reports problems in FHA property conveyance

    Referrals accounted for approximately 9% of mortgage originations in 2016, Wells Fargo CFO Tim Sloan said during an earnings call. He added that the bank expects lower referrals in the fourth quarter will reduce funding volumes in the first quarter by approximately 2.5%.
    Lending

    Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Who will lead HUD until Carson gets started?

    Fewer mortgages? Blame the Fed

    The expected next director of HUD, Dr. Ben Carson, is transitioning through the nomination process. So who will serve in the meantime? This guy will. Plus a full update on our favorite Ponzi schemer, Bernie Madoff. You won't believe what he is up to in prison.
    InvestmentsLendingServicing

    Democrats want "victims of Mnuchin foreclosure machine" to testify at Treasury nominee hearing

    25 senators call for OneWest customers to speak at Mnuchin's hearing

    Senate Democrats recently began collecting complaints from consumers about Steve Mnuchin and OneWest Bank in preparation for Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing to serve as the next Secretary of the Department of the Treasury. What wasn’t known at the time is what exactly the Democrats planned to do with those complaints. But Friday, the Democrats showed their hand, asking the leadership of the Senate Committee on Finance to allow “victims of Mnuchin foreclosure machine” to testify at Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing.
    Real Estate

    Arizona police arrest, charge suspect with murder of Realtor Sidney Cranston

    Suspect managed Cranston’s rental properties

    Shortly after discovering the remains of Arizona Realtor Sidney Cranston Jr., 40, who went missing nearly 18 months ago while showing a property, the police arrested a suspect and charged him with murder in the death of Cranston. The suspect is a friend who managed Cranston’s rental properties and owed him money.
    InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing

    Steve Mnuchin, Trump Treasury pick, to face Senate on Jan. 19

    Former Goldman Sachs, OneWest Bank exec likely to be grilled by Democrats

    On Friday, the Senate Committee on Finance announced that the confirmation hearing for Steve Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s choice to lead the Department of the Treasury, will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Democrats are expected to grill Mnuchin for his time with OneWest Bank, which was accused of redlining and illegal foreclosure activities under his leadership.
    Lending

    Trump eyes former Rep. Randy Neugebauer to eventually lead CFPB

    "No other candidates are being looked at yet"

    The uncertain future of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau isn’t stopping President-elect Donald Trump from weighing his options for a future director to oversee the financial regulator. And the person Trump is currently eyeing, former Rep. Randy Neugebauer, R-Texas, has ties to the CFPB that go way back.
    InvestmentsLending

    Federal Trade Commission chair Edith Ramirez resigns

    President-elect Trump will staff another top financial regulator

    Recently, Mary Jo White announced that she planned to step down as the chair of the SEC at the end of the Obama administration. President-elect Donald Trump selected Jay Clayton, a top Wall Street lawyer who represented Goldman Sachs, Bear Stearns, Ally Financial, Barclays Capital and others, to serve as the new chair of the SEC. Now, another one of the Obama administration’s top financial regulators announced that she plans to step down, giving Trump another opportunity to pick the new head of a financial regulator.
    LendingReal Estate

    Housing industry rallies around Ben Carson for HUD secretary

    What controversy?

    The conflict surrounding the appointment that divided the housing industry, Ben Carson as HUD secretary, died down as many housing experts expressed their support of the nominee. Even Carson’s hearing was more bark than bite. However, Carson’s road ahead is not without its challenges.
This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.