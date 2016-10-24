The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s decision to suspend the reduction of Federal Housing Administration mortgage insurance premiums didn’t come as a shocker. But while the industry knew the uncertainty surrounding the situation, they’re left divided on the issue. How much disruption will this delay cause?

With President-elect Trump’s inauguration mere hours away, it appears that the Trump administration will do more than just “examine” the FHA premium cut once Trump is sworn on. According to multiple sources, the FHA premium cut, which is currently scheduled to go into effect on January 27, will be delayed, if not done away with entirely, by the incoming Trump administration.

New York is ramping up its focus on the practices of reverse mortgage lenders as of late. After introducing plans to increase the regulations surrounding reverse mortgages in the state earlier this month, New York is now reportedly also investigating practices related to the servicing of reverse-mortgages at Financial Freedom, a part of OneWest Bank, and at Champion Mortgage, a unit of Nationstar Mortgage.

For the first three hours of the confirmation hearing of Steve Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s choice to lead the Department of the Treasury, nearly all of the housing-related discussion centered on the mortgage servicing and foreclosure practices of OneWest Bank, the bank that Mnuchin formerly chaired. But that changed when Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, began questioning Mnuchin about Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Treasury Secretary nominee sat through his confirmation hearing today as members of the Senate Finance Committee questioned him on his ability for the role. While the questions covered a wide variety of topics, senators focused the majority of their time on one subject – Mnuchin’s time at OneWest Bank.

The United States swore in Donald Trump as its next president, and the nation looks on to see what that will mean for policy changes in the coming months. Fannie Mae updated its economic growth projection for 2017, but remains conservative in its predictions.

The highs Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s stocks experienced toward the end last year didn’t stay long. After Trump’s Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin retreated from his original stance on privatizing the government-sponsored entities during his confirmation hearing, both GSEs’ stock tumbled as their future got called into question.

Just moments after President Trump was sworn in on Friday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it is indefinitely suspending the reduction of FHA mortgage insurance premiums, undoing a cut announced by the Obama administration only a few weeks ago. The suspension is effective immediately.

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town? While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature 2016 HW Vanguard Award winners Lending Real Estate Servicing Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.