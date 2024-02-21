NAR adds home improvement contractor’s app to Realtor benefits

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced on Wednesday the addition of a home repair estimate app to its package of NAR Realtor Benefits for members.

Curbio, a provider of pre-sale home improvement services that requires payment at closing, will provide its “Build Your Own Estimate” mobile app to NAR members, which offers free repair estimates for home inspections upon the upload of a PDF document. Members will also “receive a free digital floor plan with every Curbio project,” according to the announcement.

“This collaboration reflects our dedication to equipping NAR members with innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their clients, ensuring a smooth experience for sellers and buyers alike,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances in an announcement of the deal.

Second Century Ventures, NAR’s strategic investment division, included Curbio in its “REACH” startup growth program in 2019. Later that year, Curbio won the “pitch battle” segment at NAR’s second annual Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) summit that took place in Seattle.

“Today’s sellers want to work with real estate agents who offer added value, including the ability to get their home market-ready and spruced up without having to pay upfront,” said Olivia Mariani, CMO at Curbio. “We are thrilled to provide NAR members and their clients with access to our reliable pre-listing home improvements with pay-at-closing terms.”

Founded in 2017, Curbio is based in Potomac, Md. The company also lists Comcast Ventures, Revolution and Camber Creek as investors.

NAR members can navigate to a dedicated page on Curbio’s website to claim their new benefits, and the mobile app is available on both Apple‘s iOS and Google‘s Android operating systems. The company operates within a 40-mile radius of more than 60 major U.S. markets, according to the page.