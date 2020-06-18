Mortgage tech leader Ellie Mae is looking to fill 80 positions

Amid growing housing demand, real estate and mortgage companies across the U.S. are looking to expand their teams. Ellie Mae is looking to hire close to 80 new employees in roles ranging from software engineers and business analysts to strategic relations.

Ellie Mae is looking to fill several positions that require engineers with backgrounds in cloud operations, tech support, data services, and software. But the company is also looking to fill product management roles, sales operations and marketing positions.

“Why wouldn’t you want to be part of a next-gen initiative from a strong industry leader, with the chance to solve challenging problems? That’s what engineers want, and that’s what Ellie Mae offers,” Vikas Rao, vice president, product management, at Ellie Mae said.

With Ellie Mae’s adoption of a fully virtual workspace after stay-at-home orders took effect, all currently opened positions are work-from-home and remote.

Founded in 1998, the company began its mission to automate everything automatable for the residential mortgage industry through the utilization of a cloud-based platform, according to Ellie Mae.

To apply to be part of the Ellie Mae team click here.

