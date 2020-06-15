CoronavirusReal Estate

The real estate market heats up: Housing demand is 25% above pre-pandemic levels

Housing inventory is starting to improve but still not keeping pace with demand

Demand for houses continues to skyrocket, according to a report from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. Seasonally adjusted demand for houses during the week of June 1 through June 7 was 25% above pre-pandemic levels.

Kelman said that bidding wars have caused listings to move quickly, and sales prices are up 3.1% year over year. The percentage of newly listed homes to accept an offer within 14 days increased from 42% in May to 47% in June.

“Our abiding concern in May was about the number of homes for sale, but that’s improving too,” Kelman said. “After falling to 21% below last year’s level the week of May 25-31, new listings last week continued their recovery; last week’s new listings were 15% below last year’s level.”

One thing to come out of pandemic purchases is 3D tours and video-chat tours, as states placed restrictions on real estate practices while shelter-in-place order are in effect. According to the report, 15% of home tours are happening via video chat, which is 30 times higher than pre-pandemic.

Views of 3D scans skyrocketed on Redfin’s website, up 42% from April to May. According to the report, 25% of new listings in markets like Seattle and Orange County, California include a scan.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Mortgage rates tumble to an all-time low

The average rate for a 30-year conforming fixed mortgage fell to a record low of 3.1%, on Thursday, according to data from Optimal Blue. It came after a rocky ride.

Jun 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

FHFA asks Congress for authority to examine mortgage servicers

The FHFA issued its annual report to Congress on Monday outlining several legislative steps it is seeking, including the ability to examine the books of mortgage servicers.

Jun 15, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please