Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
US housing market is now worth a record $52 trillion: Zillow
US housing market is now worth a record $52 trillion: Zillow
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
Jay Bray: The Path to Building a $1 trillion Mortgage Servicing Rights Business
Jay Bray: The Path to Building a $1 trillion Mortgage Servicing Rights Business
MortgageMortgage Rates

Mortgage rates surge to highest level since 2000

The 30-year fixed rate inched up to 7.31% for the week ending September 28, per Freddie Mac

Mortgage rates climbed again this week as investors braced themselves for ‘higher-for-longer’ conditions following last week’s Fed meeting. Additionally, the yield on 10-year treasuries shot up to 4.6% on September 27 from 4.3% a week prior. Just before noon on Thursday, they were

Freddie Mac‘s Primary Mortgage Market Survey, which focuses on conventional and conforming loans with a 20% down payment, shows the 30-year fixed rate averaged 7.31% as of Sept. 28, up 12 basis point from last week’s 7.19%. By contrast, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.70% a year ago at this time.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has hit the highest level since the year 2000,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist said. “However, unlike the turn of the millennium, house prices today are rising alongside mortgage rates, primarily due to low inventory. These headwinds are causing both buyers and sellers to hold out for better circumstances.”

Other indices showed significantly higher mortgage rates this week.

HousingWire’s Mortgage Rates Center showed Optimal Blue’s 30-year fixed rate for conventional loans at 7.43% on Wednesday, compared to 7.22% the previous week. At Mortgage News Daily on Wednesday, the 30-year fixed rate for conventional loans was 7.65%, up from 7.33% the previous week.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Housing inventory house 1
Long Island indie brokerage joins Century 21 HW+

Patchogue, New York-based Anchor Real Estate announced Wednesday that it was affiliating with Century 21.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please