The Fed pauses its rate hikes for now, will it last?

The Federal Open Markets Committee paused its interest-rate hikes on Wednesday for the second time this year. However, the door remains open for another increase as early as November.

Most Fed officials last June had penciled in two more rate rises this year, one in July and one more in the fall. Therefore, most investors are already wondering what it would take for the central bank to lift rates again later this year.

For now, the Fed will continue monitoring the economy, and the effects of previous hikes, to determine if and when additional rate hikes are necessary.

In spite of an uptick in August CPI reading, core inflation readings continued to improve over the summer. Meanwhile, the pace at which new jobs were added, slowed. Other labor market indicators, such as job openings and the unemployment rate, also pointed to a cooling economy, Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com noted.

Today’s decision not to raise rates will likely influence credit markets.

“In the mortgage market, for instance, consumers who have been holding off may begin to be motivated by the announcement to consider making the home purchase they have been waiting on,” Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion, said.

As a matter of fact, mortgage applications picked up in the week leading up to the Fed meeting, signaling a wave of optimism.

The CME FedWatch Tool showed a 99% chance the Fed would halt its hikes to the 5.25 to 5.5% range on Wednesday morning, according to interest rate traders. However, only 70.9% of these investors bet officials will freeze the rate hike at the November 1st meeting.

On Monday, mortgage rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages were at 7.21%, according to HousingWire‘s Mortgage Rates Center. However, at Mortgage News Daily, mortgage rates were higher on Tuesday, at 7.30%.

The effects of tighter policy have already been felt across the economy. While mortgage rates have steadied just below recent highs, they remain more than 3 percentage points above their pandemic-era lows. In the housing sector, the combined impact of higher rates and higher home prices drove the cost of financing a home up more than $400 or 22.5% from a year ago.

Overall, the market has been rather optimistic about the rate picture this year. However, a number of experts are concerned that lifting rates too high could send the economy into recession.

Now, Wall Street will be focused on the Fed’s updated forecast, as investors look for clues about whether another hike will be needed and how long policy will need to remain restrictive.

Inflation picked up to 3.7% in August, down significantly from where it was a year ago but still higher than the 2% threshold. Core inflation—which excludes food and energy costs—rose 4.3% in August. Raising interest rates is designed to tackle those still-high prices outside of the volatile food and energy sectors.

If shelter was excluded from the CPI calculation, inflation would be about 1% in August, said Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant last week. In August, the rent index was up 7.2%, rising for the 40th consecutive month. Meanwhile, rent growth slowed considerably and median rents nationally fell year-over-year in August, according to Sturtevant. Additionally, apartment construction is strong, which puts an additional pressure on landlords to avoid vacancy. In the second quarter of 2023, the national vacancy rate was 6.3%, up from 5.6% a year earlier. However, it takes months for those aggregate rent trends to show up in the CPI measures.

What’s next?

Although the Fed decided to hold steady this time, it remains fixated on taming inflation and bringing it back to the 2% target. In light of this goal, Hale expects the Fed to keep the option for an additional future rate hike on the table.

This afternoon’s projections will give valuable insight into the amount of improvement in inflation that the Fed would want to see before pausing or ending the current tightening.

“I’m expecting tepid optimism from the Fed, dampened somewhat by recent energy price trends and the Fed’s pledge for vigilance which is likely to be a neutral for mortgage rates in the next few months,” Hale said.

“I also expect Chair Powell to acknowledge that while housing data continues to be a significant push factor in inflation data, market trends have shifted and will eventually be captured in broader price metrics,” she added.