Fed pauses rate hikes in June. But how long will it last?

The Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained the federal funds rate in the 5% to 5.25% range on Wednesday, following 10 consecutive hikes that brought rates to a level never seen since 2007.

The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) has decided to pause its rate hikes in June after data that pointed to cooling inflation and the need to assess how much banks have slowed down their lending due to the recent tumult in the sector.

Policymakers also want to evaluate the impact of their actions on the economy so far. The Fed imposed its fastest series of rate increases since the 1980s, but it wants to avoid over-tightening and causing a significant recession.

May’s inflation data aided the Fed in making today’s decision. The Consumer Price Index in May rose just 4% year over year, before seasonal adjustment, compared to a 4.9% increase in April. Real wages also continue to fall, suggesting that the Fed has cooled, if not broken, the labor market.

But it’s a delicate balance.

A series of bank failures — including Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank — have spurred concerns that banks are reducing their appetite for new loans, hurtling the economy towards a recession. Fears of a commercial real estate collapse have also emerged.

Investors are waiting for indications of what will happen next, as the macroeconomic policy crafters have yet to break the labor market and inflation levels are still double the 2% target.

The CME FedWatch Tool showed a 98% chance the Fed would hold rates at the current range on Wednesday morning, according to interest rate traders. However, 60% of these investors bet officials will impose a rate hike at the July 26 meeting.

In favor of another rate hike is the fact that employment continues to rise and consumer spending has been resilient. According to the latest labor market report, total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 339,000 jobs in May, compared to April.

Today’s Fed decision will have an impact on the housing market. Industry experts believe mortgage rates will remain high compared to last year.

Ahead of the Fed meeting, mortgage applications picked up last week as rates dropped slightly – another factor that impacted rates was the debt ceiling agreement.

On Wednesday afternoon, mortgage rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages were at 6.70%, according to HousingWire‘s Mortgage Rates Center. However, at Mortgage News Daily, mortgage rates were higher, at 6.98%.

“For real estate markets, today’s decision by the Fed will ensure that mortgage rates are likely to keep moving sideways for the next couple of months,” George Ratiu, chief economist at Keeping Current Matters, said in a statement. “The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has moved in the 6% – 7% range since mid-November 2022, cresting the upper limit several times over the past few weeks.”

The Fed’s pause means borrowers can see, for June, a stabilization of rates across a range of industries, particularly mortgage and credit cards, according to Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion.

Raneri said in the mortgage market, “It remains to be seen if, in the short term, this will spur many who have been holding off to finally engage in a new purchase or refinance, or if they will continue waiting until rates begin dropping.”