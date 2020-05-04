Mortgage and real estate innovation in the time of COVID-19

As conditions under COVID-19 change rapidly, everyone from fintech companies and lenders to local governments and real estate professionals are adapting to serve homeowners during this time, and HousingWire is covering it all.
This list will be updated as more stories are published.
FinTech
- Zillow makes renting a one-stop transaction with new technology
- Redfin offers self-guided home tours
- Yardi releases new rent payment deferral technology
- Built Technologies releases limited version of loan software
Real Estate
- Real estate agents are creatively showing listings amid stay-at-home orders
- Realtor.com extends billing reduction program and launches Livestream Open Houses
- Keller Williams collaborates with Facebook for virtual home tour training and starts virtual home showings
Mortgage