Coronavirus

Mortgage and real estate innovation in the time of COVID-19

How the pandemic has impacted eClosings, real estate, mortgage payments and more

As conditions under COVID-19 change rapidly, everyone from fintech companies and lenders to local governments and real estate professionals are adapting to serve homeowners during this time, and HousingWire is covering it all.

This list will be updated as more stories are published.

FinTech

Real Estate

Mortgage

Wells Fargo joins Chase in halting HELOCs

JPMorgan Chase is no longer the only big bank that stopped offering new home equity lines of credit. Wells Fargo announced Thursday evening that it is no longer accepting applications for new HELOCs.

May 01, 2020 By

Banks have the biggest share of mortgages in forbearance

The overall share of home loans in forbearance rose to 7.54% in the last full week of April, from 6.99% in the prior week, with bank-based servicers holding the biggest slice.

May 04, 2020 By

