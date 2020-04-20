Realtor.com extends billing reduction program

Realtor.com is extending its billing reduction program, giving customers more options to continue to conduct business in light of coronavirus.

The company originally announced in March that it would be reducing monthly subscription charges for its advertising and lead solutions by 60% until April 2020. Now, that program has expired and Realtor.com has announced further extensions.

The first option gives customers a 30% reduction on advertising and lead generation solutions for their next monthly Realtor.com invoice, the company said in an email to HousingWire.

The billing reduction will apply to previously committed and new purchases, much like its current program, and customers who paid upfront will receive an adjustment on their account.

Realtor.com is also offering current customers the option to temporarily suspend services and billings for their Realtor.com advertising and lead generation solutions for 30 days.

An additional month will be added to the end of current subscription terms, leaving current subscriptions to expire one month later than originally scheduled, the company said.

Both of the programs will be effective for one month upon the expiration of the current program, from April 20 through May 19.

The brokerage has recently launched livestreaming open houses as a solution to showing homes due to COVID-19, as well as adding a home value estimate to its website and enabling a noise indicator feature on home search pages.