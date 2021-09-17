The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

Inside Look: RealTrends 2021 Brokerage Compensation Study
Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends, gives an exclusive first look at the 2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report.

Logan Mohtashami on trends in forbearance exits
In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses several hot topics in the housing market, including recent trends in forbearance exits and future homebuyer demand in the midst of inventory shortages.

How lenders can prepare for increasing regulatory pressures
As compliance becomes an increased focal point for mortgage lenders and investors, staying ahead of state and federal regulations can be the difference between a flourishing business and one mired in fines.

HousingWire AnnualMortgage

Mitch Kider to speak at HW Annual on Sept. 27

Will discuss safeguarding businesses from cyberattacks

As the housing industry moves further into the digital era, the risk of cyberattacks has grown exponentially. From data breaches to ransomware attacks, companies in mortgage and real estate are prime targets for malicious actors. That’s why HousingWire invited Mitch Kider, chairman and managing partner of Weiner Brodsky Kider PC to HW Annual Sept. 27-28 in Dallas.

Kider, along with other industry experts, will discuss the biggest threats to businesses right now and ways to harden the housing industry’s defenses. 

With 38 years of experience as a practicing attorney, Kider has represented banks, mortgage companies, residential homebuilders, real estate settlement service providers, credit card issuers and other financial service companies. He represents clients in investigations and enforcement actions before the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, various state and local regulatory authorities and the Attorneys General offices. 

Kider also acts as outside general counsel to smaller companies and special regulatory and litigation counsel to Fortune 500 companies. He has written extensively on issues involving lenders and other settlement service providers and speaks frequently on regulatory and litigation matters before trade associations and other industry groups.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Kider, cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi will sit down for a fireside chat with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins to talk about the overall cybersecurity environment and specific threats to the mortgage industry.

HW Annual will also feature industry pros like Laura Brandao, president of American Financial Resources and HousingWire’s Lead Analyst, Logan Mohtashami.

The event will also have sessions covering:

  • Expanding homeownership
  • How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden
  • Cybersecurity
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.

Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.

Stock Macro Photo of U.S. Currency
Treasury removes restrictions on investment properties

The Treasury Department and FHFA announced Tuesday that they are suspending certain requirements that were added in January to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (PSPAs) between Treasury and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Sep 14, 2021 By

Fallen tree hurricane tornado storm devastation.
Natural disasters and forbearance: What borrowers and mortgage servicers need to know

The United States is grappling with a sharp rise in natural disasters, including wildfires, an active hurricane season, floods, tornadoes and mudslides. The mortgage industry needs to be proactive in examining programs to help borrowers recover.

Sep 17, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

