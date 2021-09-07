Laura Brandao to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

One of the biggest challenges facing the mortgage industry is increasing homeownership in underserved communities. To discuss some of these challenges and potential solutions, HousingWire invited Laura Brandao, president and partner of American Financial Resources, to participate in the Expanding Homeownership panel at HW Annual on Sept. 27-28.

The panel will explore how the mortgage and real estate industries can responsibly expand homeownership to individuals and communities that are currently under-represented. Brandao and other industry experts will discuss recent FHA updates, the role of credit scoring and credit alternatives, and how real estate professionals can play a vital role in changing the script.

As president at AFR, Brandao is responsible for the sales, strategy, culture and the day-to-day operations of the wholesale and correspondent divisions. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Brandao has spent her career assessing the needs of the mortgage industry and responding with unique products to support the ever-changing demands of the housing market.

Brandao’s efforts have earned her honors as the 2019 NJBIZ 50 Best Women in Business, 2019 and 2018 NMP’s Mortgage Banking’s Most Powerful Women and Housingwire’s Women of Influence award for 2018, 2019 and 2020. She is also a speaker, mentor and organizer for numerous organizations, including Forbes NY Business Council, Women Empowering women and was instrumental in initiating the development and continued growth of the AIME Women’s Affinity Group.

Other speakers of the Expanding Homeownership panel include Tai Christensen, director of government affairs at CBC Mortgage Agency, and Montell Watson, director of Movement Direct at Movement Mortgage.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Brandao, the event will feature keynote sessions with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi and president of Blend and former CEO of Fannie Mae, Tim Mayopoulos.

Attendees will also hear from industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com, Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire’s lead analyst, and Lyle Radke, head of collateral policy at Fannie Mae.

The event will also have sessions covering:

The future of valuations

How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden

Cybersecurity

How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges

Innovating in a purchase market

And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.

Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.