Fannie Mae’s Lyle Radke to speak at HW Annual

Appraisal modernization efforts could mean big changes for property valuations, which is why HousingWire invited Lyle Radke, director of collateral policy at Fannie Mae, to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28. Radke will speak on The Future of Valuations panel, discussing hybrid appraisals, appraisal waivers and the FHFA’s request for input on appraisal modernization.

At Fannie Mae, Radke’s responsibilities include the development and maintenance of collateral policy including the Fannie Mae Selling Guide, industry outreach, training and communications. He provides policy subject matter expertise and support for internal and external projects and teams including appraisal modernization, UAD and forms redesign, duty to serve, product development, Collateral Underwriter, and the Loan Quality Center.

Before his current role, Radke served as credit risk analyst and then credit risk manager at Fannie Mae. Previously he has served as the chief appraiser for Altisource and Ocwen Financial Corp.

Other speakers on The Future of Valuations panel include Shawn Telford, chief appraiser at CoreLogic, and Kade Clark, vice president of alternative valuation products, data and technology at Radian.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry.

In addition to Radke, the event will feature a keynote with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, who will discuss the latest cyber threats to mortgage and real estate companies. Tim Mayopoulos, president of Blend and former CEO of Fannie Mae, will also have a keynote session.

HW Annual will also feature industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com and Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire’s lead analyst, who will deliver his housing forecast.

The event will also have sessions covering:

Expanding homeownership

How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden

Cybersecurity

How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges

Innovating in a purchase market

