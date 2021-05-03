Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce's Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
The 100-years-war over real estate commissions

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Lenders, economists question first-time homebuyer bills

Legislation could create more problems than it solves, experts say

While the first-time homebuyers welcomed news of a down payment assistance grant or tax credit, the mortgage industry and housing experts expressed deep skepticism.

Two proposals under consideration in Congress aim to give first-time homebuyers a leg up by offering a grant at closing time, or a tax credit after the fact. Loan officers — who are monitoring the progress of both legislative efforts closely — aren’t in love with either of those options.

One bill, which U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D–Calif., unveiled earlier this month, would give first-time, first-generation homebuyers an upfront grant of up to $25,000. Experts have said that determining who would qualify for the benefit could be a significant obstacle.

It’s not wise to bet against legislation backed by Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee. Still, the White House indicated her bill is not a part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package — and any standalone bill would be on a difficult road to passage.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

