Is zoning the answer to the affordable housing crisis?

People in suburban towns in the Northwest U.S. have new reasons to wish good health and long life to their neighbors.

A bill introduced this year in the Washington State legislature would ban single-family zoning across the state, requiring towns with more than 15,000 people to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, stacked flats, townhouses and courtyard apartments in areas currently zoned for single-family residential.

It doesn’t require the construction of multifamily units. Instead, it allows developers to buy a house in an area containing only single-family homes and replace it with an apartment building. The neighbors won’t be able to do anything to stop it.