Breaking: FHFA proposes ambitious housing goals for GSEs

READ NOW!
Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?

Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

Is 166-year-old Baird & Warner ahead of its time?
Is 166-year-old Baird & Warner ahead of its time?

Baird & Warner lays claim to be the oldest U.S. brokerage still in operation, launching in 1855. How does it remain competitive today?

Beth Fernandez on what it takes to thrive in real estate
Beth Fernandez on what it takes to thrive in real estate

Today’s HousingWire Daily continues the latest episode in the Houses in Motion miniseries. Host Matthew Blake is joined by Beth Fernandez of Premiere Property Group in Portland, Oregon.

How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers
How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers

Caliber Home Loans’ James Hecht and Cristian Correa about the changing demographics of borrowers and how Caliber is recruiting talent that reflects the communities they serve.

Politics & Money

Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

Memo of understanding formalizes coordination of existing and potential investigations

HW+ HUD

A new agreement between the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) could heighten scrutiny of whether the government sponsored entities’ underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing.

The memo of understanding formalizes the sharing of information, resources, and coordination of existing and potential investigations of entities. It specifically highlights the GSE underwriting and appraisal policies.

On one hand, it’s not surprising that two federal agencies would publicly state their intention to collaborate on fair housing and fair lending enforcement. But the GSE underwriting requirements — specifically, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter and Freddie Mac’s Loan Prospector — have not been assessed for potential disparate impact under fair housing law.

And given the enormous influence the GSEs have on the mortgage industry, there are outstanding questions about whether their underwriting policies do enough to further fair housing goals. Loans to borrowers of color make up a very small portion of the loans the GSEs acquire. In 2020, 3.06% of loans Fannie Mae acquired were from Black borrowers and 3.8% of the owner-occupied mortgages Freddie Mac purchased were from Black borrowers.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    FHFA building
    FHFA proposes ambitious housing goals for GSEs

    The Biden administration will use its strongest tool in its toolkit to increase minority homeownership: The Federal Housing Finance Agency.

    Aug 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    construction worker HW+
    Why aren’t builders creating more housing inventory?

    Homebuilders are navigating their housing stock well to make sure not to give up too much on the margin side of the business in the future. HW+ Premium Content.

    Aug 18, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please