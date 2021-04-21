The CFPB is coming for you: here’s how to prepare

If you’re caught in the sights of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) — or if you’re hoping to avoid the regulator’s scrutiny altogether — here’s what you need to know in 2021.

The regulator is no longer “taking it easy” on consumer financial services providers firms in light of the pandemic, said Jeffrey Naimon, a partner at Buckley LLP, one of three compliance experts who gave a virtual CFPB exam prep during the Mortgage Bankers Association’s spring 2021 virtual conference.

Naimon said that with the new presidential administration, he’s noticed there is a “lower bar” for enforcement actions.