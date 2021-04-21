Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company

CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

Savvy lenders are already preparing for the next valley – Here’s how
Savvy lenders are already preparing for the next valley – Here’s how

Despite increased rate of tech adoption, the industry still has room for continued tech development and usage. Read here to learn more about key technologies that lenders need to give more attention to.

Uncategorized

The CFPB is coming for you: here’s how to prepare

During MBA conference, attorneys offered advice for dealing with the regulator

HW+ House questions image

If you’re caught in the sights of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) — or if you’re hoping to avoid the regulator’s scrutiny altogether — here’s what you need to know in 2021.

The regulator is no longer “taking it easy” on consumer financial services providers firms in light of the pandemic, said Jeffrey Naimon, a partner at Buckley LLP, one of three compliance experts who gave a virtual CFPB exam prep during the Mortgage Bankers Association’s spring 2021 virtual conference.

Naimon said that with the new presidential administration, he’s noticed there is a “lower bar” for enforcement actions.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
Here it is: A bill to help first-time homebuyers

The newest iteration of a first-time homebuyer tax credit has several significant restrictions. And it’s not a tax credit.

Apr 15, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_188119025
Margin compression could serve as accelerant toward digital closings

As a leader in the adoption, implementation and use of digital mortgages Camelia Martin’s breadth of experience has never been more relevant to the industry. A 2020 Woman of Influence, Martin joined Snapdocs earlier this year as Head of Industry and Regulatory Affairs.

Apr 21, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please