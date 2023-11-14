How a transparent marketplace provides a proven path to benefit homeowners
Will falling mortgage rates entice potential homebuyers off the sidelines?
Deliver the perfect blend of efficient operations & optimal borrower journey
The commission lawsuit contagion spreads to South Carolina and Manhattan
LegalReal Estate

Injunction in Sitzer/Burnett commission lawsuit not expected until spring 2024

New court filings outline timeline for post-trial motions and when a final judgment might come down

As the dust from the Sitzer/Burnett commission lawsuit trial and jury verdict settles, many unanswered questions remain. And based on Judge Stephen Bough’s latest filing, it doesn’t appear the real estate industry will have definitive answers any time soon.

According to a court order filed Tuesday, any post-trial motions the defendants wish to file need to be submitted by Jan. 8, 2024.

From there, the plaintiffs have until Feb. 26, 2024, to file oppositions to the defendants’ motions and then the defendants have until March 18, 2024, to file their responses.

After all post-trial motions are resolved, there will be a 30-day waiting period until a judgment is executed. In other words, the real estate industry may be waiting until April or even May of 2024 to find out what the injunctive relief in this commission lawsuit will be.

While some industry experts have speculated the injunction will simply call for the end of the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Clear Cooperation policy, others believe it may demand the end of any cooperative compensation practices by barring listing agents from paying or offering to pay buyers’ agents.

Despite the lengthy timeline, defendant Keller Williams remains optimistic.

“We have strong grounds for appeal and are focused on next steps,” Darryl Frost, a spokesperson for the firm, wrote in an email.

In the meantime, the industry is facing a growing pile of copycat commission lawsuits, and continued uncertainty surrounding the Department of Justice’s investigation into NAR.

Speculation has also swirled around the settlement agreements that Anywhere and RE/MAX reached in the Sitzer/Burnett, Moehrl and Nosalek lawsuits. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 20 when at least some answers might be known.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Fannie Mae President David Benson to retire as GSE announces leadership changes 

Fannie Mae announces leadership changes following the expected retirement of two executives, including President David Benson.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please