HousingWire to host commission lawsuit debate between Ketchmark and Lamacchia

On Jan. 26, HousingWire will host a virtual debate between Michael Ketchmark, the plaintiffs’ attorney in the Sitzer/Burnett commission lawsuit, and Anthony Lamacchia, CEO of Lamacchia Realty and an outspoken advocate for Realtors, to discuss the arguments and the outcome of the trial.

The recent landmark decision in the Sitzer/Burnett case included multi-billion dollar penalties for the National Association of Realtors, HomeServices of America and Keller Williams and spawned more than a dozen copycat lawsuits across the country.

Many real estate leaders think their profession was unfairly maligned during the trial and that Ketchmark weaponized misconceptions about the real estate industry to get the verdict. The debate, moderated by HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler, will provide a forum where Ketchmark and Lamacchia can go toe to toe on the value of the buyer broker, the future of real estate commissions and more.

