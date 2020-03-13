Housing Headlines: Conferences cancellations continue due to coronavirus

Housing Headlines takes a look at the latest news in housing, real estate, fintech and beyond; featuring new product updates, launches, expansions, integrations, announcements and more.

The housing industry has had a hectic week, as conferences across the housing community have been canceled due to coronavirus spread. Starting with the Mortgage Bankers Association, which is postponing Tech2020 in Los Angeles later this month.

“In an abundance of care for our members, conference attendees and staff, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Technology Solutions Conference & Expo planned in Los Angeles from March 29-April 1,” MBA Chief Operating Officer Marcia Davies said in an email sent to conference registrants.

According to the MBA, it made the decision “in light of the continued uncertainties about the coronavirus (COVID-19)” and after both the state of California and county of Los Angeles declared states of emergency over the virus.

On Friday morning, MBA President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Broeksmit sent an email to MBA members saying, “MBA is also working with various federal regulatory agencies, including HUD and Ginnie Mae, as well as FHFA and the GSEs, to streamline policies and procedures that will allow lenders to assist borrowers throughout this current situation. This includes, for example, working with the GSEs to alleviate expected appraisal delays, as well as broader guideline changes and process efficiencies.”

That same day, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said they would reschedule the event that was set to take place in Denver from March 9 to 12.

The regulators “jointly made this decision out of an abundance of caution to help safeguard the health and well-being of the more than 1,300 registered conference participants,” they said in a joint statement that cited the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The following day, the National Association of Realtors announced this week that it is canceling its Joint AE Institute, which was to be held March 13 to 16 in San Diego, and Realtor Broker Summit, which was to be held March 31 to April 1 in Los Angeles.

According to a release from NAR, the conferences will not be held “in response to coronavirus concerns, particularly those emerging on the West Coast of the United States.”

Ellie Mae announced on Monday the cancellation of its Experience 2020 Conference.

The conference, which was scheduled for March 23-25 in San Diego, was canceled “due to growing uncertainties as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to the company.

Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after the state announced its first death due to the coronavirus. As the week went on, other states have announced they have entered a state of emergency.

Stay with HousingWire for updates.