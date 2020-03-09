Ellie Mae cancels Experience 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Ellie Mae announced on Monday the cancellation of its Experience 2020 Conference.

The conference, which was scheduled for March 23-25 in San Diego, was canceled “due to growing uncertainties as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to the company.

Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after the state announced its first death due to the coronavirus.

However, as recently as Friday, Ellie Mae let attendees know that the conference was still going on.

“We are closely monitoring the CDC guidelines and, at this time, do not have any plans to cancel or postpone Experience,” the email last week said.

“Ellie Mae will automatically refund all registration, sponsorship, and exhibit space payments. You will receive a follow-up email from GPJ, our conference partner, with more details. We are working as quickly as possible to facilitate this. Please be patient as we work through the processes to do so,” Ellie Mae said on Monday.

Hotel room bookings through the Ellie Mae block will also be canceled and not charged.

“This decision is very disappointing to all of us, as Experience has become not just the most anticipated industry event of the year, but more importantly, where we get to spend quality time with you. It is our opportunity to talk with you, share our plans to better enable your success and learn more about your needs. And even though the CDC and World Health Organizations are not yet calling for these types of measures, and despite the fact that we were still receiving new registrations for Experience, we felt that your safety must be our top concern,” the message continued.

The National Association of Realtors announced last week that it is canceling its Joint AE Institute, which was to be held March 13 to 16 in San Diego, and Realtor Broker Summit, which was to be held March 31 to April 1 in Los Angeles.

The Mortgage Bankers Association also announced last week that it is canceling its upcoming Technology Solutions Conference & Expo in California over health concerns.