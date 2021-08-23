Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer
Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer

Keller Williams says its “agent-centric” iBuyer model, known as Keller Offers, is genuinely different than its competitors: theirs is the only one that has a fiduciary duty to its agents’ clients.

Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000
Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000

The companies recognized in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are nothing short of exceptional. They put up unfathomable year-over-year growth metrics in a year like no other.

Six shortcuts to a seven-day close
Six shortcuts to a seven-day close

Learn how to re-engineer your closing workflow and harness the power of collaboration in order to achieve a seven-day close.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Home sales beat estimates: no housing crash in sight

Demographics and low mortgage rates are a dynamic duo

HW+ home on street

The National Association of Realtors reported 5.99 million home sales for July, which was an excellent beat of estimates and a dagger into the hearts of the 2021 housing crash crew. Mother demographics and low mortgage rates, two things that have been transparent to human beings for a long time, are powerful economic forces. Both together make it very difficult for an epic housing crash in sales to happen, especially when the years 2008-2019 had the weakest housing recovery ever.

We were never working from an elevated level of sales in the existing home sales market as we ended 2020 with just 5,640,000, which was only 130,000 more than 2017 levels. The notion that sales would simply collapse by 2-3 million levels like what we saw from the peak of the housing bubble year at 7,260,000 to as low as a bit under 4 million is entering internet conspiracy levels. As I showed here, the market we have currently isn’t 2008 all over again.

I suggest after 10 years of being wrong on the housing crash call and now needing a 86% home price crash to just get back to 2012 levels, my best advice is to get some therapy for Housing Bubble Boy 2.0 sickness. You still have time, life is worth living free from this disease.

The sales data trend, which I have always believed is the best way to look at demand using the purchase application data as a reference, has been in line with what I talked about back in March of this year. As I wrote then, the rule of thumb I am using for 2021 is that existing home sales, if they’re doing good, should be trending between 5,840,000-6,200,000. This, to me, would be considered a good year for housing.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ HUD
    Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

    A new agreement between HUD and the FHFA could heighten scrutiny of whether Fannie and Freddie’s underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing. HW+ Premium Content

    Aug 19, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_341330371
    Forbearance numbers dip slightly as exits slow

    Portfolio and PLS loans now account for almost 50% of all depository servicer loans in forbearance, according to the latest MBA numbers

    Aug 23, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please