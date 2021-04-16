Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company

CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

Should lenders look to non-QM when the refi boom slows?
Should lenders look to non-QM when the refi boom slows?

Angel Oak shared with HW how non-QM lending could be an effective way for lenders to replace lost business in the event of a refi boom slowdown.

Mortgage

Higher mortgage rates symbolize an economy rejuvenated

Vaccinations and a booming economy could push rates to 5% by 2024

HW+ piggy bank house

In 2020, housing was an economic bright spot for a nation shuttered inside. Globally speaking, things look much different roughly a year later –  jobs are returning by the millions, a series of viable vaccines are being deployed across America, stimulus checks have hit bank accounts and mortgage rates are ascending rapidly from nearly a year of historic lows.

In December, when rates were still at record lows and the vaccines had not been widely distributed, the Mortgage Bankers Association projected 30-yr mortgage rates at 3.2% in 2021, 3.6% in 2022 and 4.1% in 2023. Those forecasts have changed dramatically – as of March 19, the MBA revised those numbers to an average of 3.6% in 2021, 4.5% in 2022 and 5% in 2023. The last time rates reached heights of nearly 5% was in November of 2013, and before that, nearly a decade ago in 2011, according to Freddie Mac’s PMMS.

Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, pointed to various relief packages that gave households aggregate spending power and market sectors opening back up. Leisure, hospitality and travel in particular showed big gains.

Essentially, homeowners had money burning a hole in their pocket and now that they can spend it on industries that were previously hindered, the amount of money that is getting pumped back in to the economy could eventually push mortgage rates far above pre-pandemic levels.

“The expectation, and the realization, of stronger growth and a stronger job market puts upwards pressure on rates, fundamentally, through the rest of year,” Kan said. “The spending and stimulus bills needed to be funded somehow, and that is going to come from Treasury auctions which is going to push rates upwards.”

That said, Kan does expect some near-term volatility in the market regardless – rates may fall and then climb back up at the drop of a hat. But generally speaking, the MBA isn’t changing its forecast on rising mortgage rates for the coming years.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
Here it is: A bill to help first-time homebuyers

The newest iteration of a first-time homebuyer tax credit has several significant restrictions. And it’s not a tax credit.

Apr 15, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Multitasking business man working at home
Blend, valued at $3.3B, plans to go public

Mortgage software company Blend Labs, most recently valued at $3.3 billion, filed an S-1 with the SEC to take the company public.

Apr 16, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please