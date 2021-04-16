Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company

CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021
How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021

Following its rebrand from Citadel Servicing Corp. to Acra Lending, the company has also launched a new jumbo prime program that will help borrowers in 2021 and beyond.

Real Estate

Housing market inventory is starting to recover

"In nearly every market, 20% more inventory means 20% more home sales," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for NAR

Housing starts jumped in March, recovering from a bleak February that included wild winter storms in the South, according to a recent report from the Census Bureau. Single-family housing starts rose 15.3% over the month to a pace of 1.24 million annualized units. That’s up 37% from a year ago, but it’s important to take into account that the COVID-19 virus first took hold of the housing market in March 2020, said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae.

“The March pace was the second strongest since 2006, surpassed only by this past December’s reading,” Duncan said. “An extremely tight supply of existing homes for sale combined with still-favorable mortgage rates and an improving labor market will continue to support demand for new housing. Suburban multifamily housing construction is also benefitting from this trend.”

For now, Duncan said, the supply of existing homes for sale and an elevated level of new homes sold — but not yet constructed — should help bolster a strong construction pace of new housing starts moving into the spring buying season.

“While housing demand is expected to remain strong, we expect it to diminish somewhat as the year progresses due to the waning effect of the COVID-19 disruption to homebuyers’ purchasing timelines,” Duncan said.

Single-family housing starts ended 2020 on a high note, reaching a 1.338 million-unit pace in December — the highest pace since 2006. While the pace has certainly dropped since then, there are signs that builders could have some work in the pipelines.

A positive indicator for the housing market is the overall number of permits issued for single-family homes, which increased 4.6% from February. That number is a good indicator of future construction, according to First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi.

“Builders are facing surging demand in an environment of limited existing homes available for sale,” Kushi said. “Yet they face challenges, including limited building materials, rising lumbers costs, a dearth of buildable lots and costly regulations. These headwinds could slow the momentum.”

A recent report showed the current price of lumber and building materials is adding approximately $24,000 to the cost of new builds, forcing prospective homebuyers to abandon new builds and focus on existing properties. That’s depleting inventory across the country.

“There continues to be a demographic-fueled shift away from renting to home-owning driven by millennials aging into homeownership, but the challenge is the historic lack of supply,” Kushi said.

Added Matthew Speakman, Zillow chief economist: “There is no avoiding the fact that prices of key materials are rising at their fastest rates in decades, and availability is often limited due to pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions. The question now is whether this enduring optimism can continue to translate into activity, and if a continuation of these conditions will eventually force builders to throttle back.”

Privately-owned housing starts in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,739,000, up 19.4%
from February’s estimate of 1,457,000.

Single-family housing completions in March were at a rate of 1,099,000, up 5.3% from February’s rate of 1,044,000. Single-family authorizations in March were at a rate of 1,199,000, up 4.6% from February’s rate of 1,146,000.

“In nearly every market, 20% more inventory means 20% more home sales,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “Today’s news on the new home construction surge is, therefore, highly welcomed, especially in light of major challenges on material costs and soaring lumber prices.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
Here it is: Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit legislation

The newest draft of President Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit has several significant restrictions. And it’s not a tax credit.

Apr 15, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_284699372
Black Knight and Stavvy receive MISMO RON certification

Black Knight and Stavvy are the latest companies to achieve the specialized RON certification from MISMO, introduced a year ago

Apr 16, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please