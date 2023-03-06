Guaranty Home Mortgage opens new retail branches in Tennessee

Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation (GHMC) on Monday announced its expansion with three new licensed retail branches in Tennessee. The new branches are located in Brentwood, Lebanon and Chattanooga.

GHMC originates and purchases loans through multiple channels. The expansion is part of the company’s strategy to grow its presence and focus on residential mortgage lending.

“This is an exciting time at Guaranty as we look forward to cultivating new relationships and fostering the home buying experience with our exceptional technology, service, and team of industry leaders,” said Andy Voyles, executive vice president and director of retail lending at GHMC, in a prepared statement.

Lance Dammeyer and David Hammett, both industry veterans, are slated to head Guaranty’s Brentwood location. Dammeyer and Hammett have over 50 years of combined lending experience.

Wanda Wilson and Betty Burch will manage the Lebanon branch, and Brian Tramel and Sarah Hilmes will operate the Chattanooga branch.

According to the company statement, “each branch brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and passion for consumer advocacy that is imperative to GHMC’s success.”

Founded in 1986 Guaranty Trust, GHMC became an independent mortgage banker in 2019 and has 48 state licenses. GHMC’s TPO channel had a total funded volume of $2.5 billion in 2021, which dropped to $1.2 billion in total funded volume in 2022.

In 2022, it originated $68.76 million in total volume, with purchase mortgages accounting for 63% and refinances accounting for 32%. Last month, the lender launched a new borrower online application portal called GAssist to offer its partners a “unique borrower online application experience” at no additional costs.

In January, GHMC hired Andy Voyles as its executive vice president and director of retail lending.