HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
What is portfolio cleansing?
What is portfolio cleansing?
Housing Market Tracker: Weekly inventory adds 1,339 homes
Housing Market Tracker: Weekly inventory adds 1,339 homes
HW+ Housing Market Update
HW+ Housing Market Update
Logan Mohtashami: Have we found the bottom for home sales?
Logan Mohtashami: Have we found the bottom for home sales?
MortgagePeople Movers

Guaranty Home Mortgage hires EVP to expand retail channel

Andy Voyles, EVP and director of retail lending, is tasked with overseeing sales, operations and marketing in the retail channel

Tennessee-based mortgage lender Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation hired Andy Voyles as executive vice president and director of retail lending. The mortgage lender hopes to boost volume in the channel. 

Voyles will be responsible for growing the retail division overseeing sales, operations and marketing as well as building on the existing framework, the company said Wednesday.

Founded in 1986 as Guaranty Trust, the firm started out as a local retail lender and entered the third-party origination (TPO) space in 2000. After being sold to frequent bank investor Gaylon Lawrence in January 2019, the business name changed to Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation. Since then, the lender has been growing its TPO presence nationwide and expanded its operation centers in Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Orlando, according to its website.

The lender offers a variety of mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, rural development loans.

Voyles brings over more than 20 years of experience in residential lending and mortgage banking. The executive was most recently vice president and area manager at Bank of England Mortgage in Tennessee for more than four years. He was in charge of growing the mortgage banking platform and focusing on branch development within the middle Tennessee area. 

His career also includes senior management roles at First Community Mortgage, Elite Mortgage Services and Ace Mortgage Funding since 2001.

Like its competitors, Guaranty Home Mortgage was affected by rising mortgage rates in 2022. After posting production volume of $148.76 million in 2021, origination volume dropped by more than 53.8% the following year, according to mortgage tech platform Modex.

Guaranty Home Mortgage originated $68.76 million in total volume in 2022, with 63% accounting for purchase mortgages and refis consisting of 32%. Guaranty Home Mortgage has 48 state licenses, has three retail branches and 13 loan officers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

homebuilder, construction
Homebuilders are pushing through inventory backlog HW+

A slowing housing market led homebuilders to pull back, starting just 1.53 million housing units in 2022, down 3% from 2021.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please