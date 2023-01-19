Guaranty Home Mortgage hires EVP to expand retail channel

Tennessee-based mortgage lender Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation hired Andy Voyles as executive vice president and director of retail lending. The mortgage lender hopes to boost volume in the channel.

Voyles will be responsible for growing the retail division overseeing sales, operations and marketing as well as building on the existing framework, the company said Wednesday.

Founded in 1986 as Guaranty Trust, the firm started out as a local retail lender and entered the third-party origination (TPO) space in 2000. After being sold to frequent bank investor Gaylon Lawrence in January 2019, the business name changed to Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation. Since then, the lender has been growing its TPO presence nationwide and expanded its operation centers in Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Orlando, according to its website.

The lender offers a variety of mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, rural development loans.

Voyles brings over more than 20 years of experience in residential lending and mortgage banking. The executive was most recently vice president and area manager at Bank of England Mortgage in Tennessee for more than four years. He was in charge of growing the mortgage banking platform and focusing on branch development within the middle Tennessee area.

His career also includes senior management roles at First Community Mortgage, Elite Mortgage Services and Ace Mortgage Funding since 2001.

Like its competitors, Guaranty Home Mortgage was affected by rising mortgage rates in 2022. After posting production volume of $148.76 million in 2021, origination volume dropped by more than 53.8% the following year, according to mortgage tech platform Modex.

Guaranty Home Mortgage originated $68.76 million in total volume in 2022, with 63% accounting for purchase mortgages and refis consisting of 32%. Guaranty Home Mortgage has 48 state licenses, has three retail branches and 13 loan officers.