Greater Bergen Realtors brings news and analysis to members with HousingWire partnership

With our commitment to providing insights that housing professionals can make decisions on, HousingWire announced a new partnership with Greater Bergen Realtors, delivering exclusive news, market data and housing research to agents in New Jersey’s Greater Bergen Realtors association.

Greater Bergen Realtors is located in New Jersey and serves members in Bergen, Hudson, and Passaic Counties. The association advocates for the public to protect private property rights as well as the right to homeownership, a mission that aligns with HousingWire’s vision of moving the housing market forward by helping housing leaders advance their market understanding and business outcomes.

“As the third largest real estate trade association in New Jersey, serving nearly 9,000 members throughout Northern New Jersey, Greater Bergen Realtors provides our members with some of the best educational and professional development opportunities to succeed in the real estate industry,” Jorge Ledesma, Greater Bergen Realtors CEO, said. “We are excited to expand our partnership with HousingWire, collaborating to bring our members the exclusive benefit of premier real estate news, niche market data and housing research.”

“We know the success of our association is contingent upon the success of our members, and that’s why we continue to foster relationships that benefit our industry,” Ledesma added.

“Our mission is to break down silos and give industry leaders the full picture, and a key element in supporting this is through association partnerships like this one, where we can get proprietary housing data and research into the hands of more people,” Clayton Collins, HousingWire CEO, said.

Serving more than 500,000 monthly readers, HousingWire shares The Full Picture in a way that moves markets forwards. From live coverage of the breaking news that impacts professional practices, to the quarterly earnings and battlefield strategies from the top brokerage leaders and agents, HousingWire’s award-winning newsroom is following it.

“In an industry as ever-changing as real estate, especially this year, staying informed is paramount. Our collaboration with HousingWire ensures our agents have access to the most up-to-date news, market trends, and insights, empowering them to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence and expertise. I am genuinely excited about this opportunity to enhance our members’ success and drive innovation in our industry,” Lisa Comito, Greater Bergen Realtors 2024 president, said.

